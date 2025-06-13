PointClickCare Pledges $75,000 to the Senior Living CaRES Fund in Support of Education Grants for Senior Living Workers

Leading health tech company commemorates National Long-Term Care Day with three-year commitment aimed at strengthening and empowering Canada's senior living workforce

TORONTO, June 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- PointClickCare, a leading health tech company helping providers deliver exceptional care, today announced a three-year philanthropic partnership with the Senior Living CaRES Fund. The company will contribute $25,000 annually — totaling $75,000 — to fund educational grants that support professional development for workers in long-term care and retirement communities across Canada.

Founded in 2020, the Senior Living CaRES Fund has provided over $3 million in emergency financial assistance and educational grants to frontline workers. The fund recognizes the vital role senior living professionals play in caring for older adults and is committed to fostering a stronger, more resilient workforce.

"At PointClickCare, we believe that investing in people is the most meaningful way to drive lasting impact," said Angeline Pleunis, Vice President, Workplace Experience & Social Impact at PointClickCare. "The individuals working in senior living communities play an essential role in the health and well-being of our aging population, and they deserve every opportunity to grow, thrive, and succeed in their careers. Our partnership with the Senior Living CaRES Fund reflects our deep commitment to supporting this incredible workforce through education and development."

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted significant challenges in long-term care and heavily burdened frontline staff. These workers showed, and continue to show, remarkable resilience and compassion, often making personal sacrifices. It's clear that investing in their education and development is essential. PointClickCare's support enhances access to continuing education and training, equipping staff to excel in their careers and improve care quality.

"We are incredibly grateful for PointClickCare's generous commitment to the Senior Living CaRES Fund," said Rebecca Scott Rawn, Executive Director at Senior Living CaRES Fund. "Their support will directly empower frontline workers with access to education and professional development opportunities – tools that not only enhance individual careers but strengthen the quality of care for seniors across Canada. Together, we are investing in the champions who make compassionate care possible every day."

On National Long-Term Care Day, PointClickCare and the Senior Living CaRES Fund are proud to honour the dedication of those working in senior living communities. Together, they are investing in a future where every senior living worker feels valued, supported, and empowered to make a lasting impact.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading health tech company with one simple mission: to help providers deliver exceptional care. With the largest long–term and post–acute care dataset, we power AI-driven healthcare to deliver intelligent transitions, insightful interventions, and improved financial performance. Enhanced by our marketplace of 400+ integrated partners and trusted by over 30,000 provider organizations and every major U.S. health plan, we're redefining healthcare, so it doesn't just survive — it thrives.

About The Senior Living CaRES Fund

Established in May 2020 by founding partners Chartwell Retirement Residences, Revera Inc., Extendicare, and Sienna Senior Living, the Senior Living CaRES Fund was created in recognition of the extraordinary efforts of senior living sector employees whose passion, commitment and resilience while caring for the most vulnerable is nothing short of heroic. Since its establishment, the Fund has assisted over 970 employees across the country, distributing more than $3.1 million in emergency financial aid and bursaries for education.

