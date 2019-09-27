PointClickCare Places No. 289 on The Globe and Mail's Brand-New Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ -- PointClickCare is pleased to announce it placed No. 289 on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. PointClickCare earned its spot with three-year growth of 98 per cent.

For more than 20 years, PointClickCare has been the leading electronic health record (EHR) vendor for the long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) market. Today, the company employs more than 1,500 people and serves more 17,000 healthcare facilities across North America.

"Culture is the heartbeat of our organization and I believe that it is our culture that has allowed for our amazing growth," says Mike Wessinger, CEO, PointClickCare. "This award is testament to our staff's constant commitment to our customers, their passion for the industry, and the hard work that they deliver daily. I am proud of the entire PointClickCare team on this well-deserved recognition."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking program aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies made the ranking this year.

The full list of 2019 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"We created the Canada's Top Growing Companies program because we believe there is much Report on Business readers can learn from the successes of the country's best entrepreneurs," says Derek DeCloet, Editor of Report on Business and Executive Editor at The Globe and Mail. "We're excited to be telling their stories."

"The 400 companies on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking demonstrate ambition, innovation and tremendous business acumen," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their contributions to the economy help to make Canada a better place, and warrant commendation."

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare Technologies Inc., helps long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) providers gain the confidence they need to navigate the new realities of value-based healthcare – achieving preferred status in competitive and shrinking networks, optimizing financial and operational health, attracting and retaining the right staff, and connecting to the right partners and insights needed to effectively manage and mitigate risk. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 100 Private Cloud Companies and acknowledged by KLAS Research as Best in KLAS Vendor for Long-term Care, PointClickCare leads the way in creating cloud-based environments where providers, patients, and payers eliminate data silos between care settings, connecting stakeholders to meaningful insights. With a suite of fully-integrated applications powered by an interoperable, mobile friendly, and regulatory-compliant electronic health record and revenue cycle management platform, PointClickCare helps care providers connect and collaborate within their care network. Over 17,000 skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, and home health agencies use PointClickCare today, making it the North American healthcare IT market leader for the LTPAC industry. For more information on PointClickCare's software solutions, please visit www.pointclickcare.com.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.6 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 1.8 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

