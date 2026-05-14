PointClickCare Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 13th Straight Year, Setting Benchmark for Healthcare Innovation and Growth

Ongoing distinction highlights PointClickCare's industry leadership in strategic vision, technological advancement, and sustained success across the healthcare sector

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- PointClickCare, a leading health tech company helping providers deliver exceptional care, has been named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the 13th consecutive year. This achievement also secures PointClickCare's continued place as a Platinum Club member, a distinction reserved for organizations demonstrating enduring excellence and leadership.

The Canada's Best Managed Companies program stands as the definitive measure of business excellence for private, Canadian-owned and managed organizations. Recognizing those that consistently excel in strategic vision, innovation, organizational culture, governance, and financial performance, the program's rigorous evaluation highlights only the most forward-thinking and resilient businesses.

"Being named a Best Managed Company for the 13th consecutive year is not just an honour, it's a resounding affirmation of the passion, resilience, and unwavering dedication of our entire team," said Orysia Semotiuk, chief people officer and general counsel at PointClickCare. "This distinction underscores our relentless commitment to nurturing a culture where every individual feels genuinely empowered, supported, and inspired to excel. Our people are at the very heart of everything we do, fuelling our innovation and growth. As we look to the future, our promise remains steadfast: to invest deeply in our teams and lead the transformation of healthcare, ensuring we not only keep pace with change, but set the standard for excellence across the industry."

Now in its 30+ year history, the Best Managed program evaluates companies through a rigorous and independent review process. This year's winners demonstrated exceptional adaptability in a dynamic global environment, investing in technology, empowering their people, and executing with discipline to drive sustainable results.

PointClickCare continues to build on its leadership position in healthcare technology by expanding its AI-driven insights, strengthening its marketplace ecosystem of 500+ partners, and delivering solutions that enable intelligent transitions, support better outcomes, and enhance financial performance across the care continuum.

"Over the past year, companies such as PointClickCare have continually adapted and successfully responded to challenges, seized new opportunities, and leveraged industry-leading competencies to maximize their investments and drive sustainable growth," said Derrick Dempster, partner, Deloitte Private and Canada's Best Managed Co-Leader. "These winners have set the standard of excellence for Canada's business ecosystem by demonstrating a strong commitment to strategic transformation, talent and workforce development, and technological and business adaptability."

As a Platinum Club member, PointClickCare stands among a select group of organizations that have maintained Best Managed status for seven years or more, underscoring the company's enduring strength, strategic clarity, and commitment to its people and customers.

To learn more about PointClickCare and its award-winning culture, visit the website here.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading health tech company with one simple mission: to help providers deliver exceptional care. With the largest long–term and post–acute care dataset, we power AI-driven healthcare to deliver intelligent transitions, insightful interventions, and improved financial performance. Enhanced by our marketplace of 500+ integrated partners and trusted by over 30,000 provider organizations and every major U.S. health plan, we're redefining healthcare, so it doesn't just survive--it thrives.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies remains the mark of excellence for private Canadian-owned and managed companies. Every year since the program's launch in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for four to six consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Norton Rose Fulbright, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

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PointClickCare

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SOURCE PointClickCare