PointClickCare Expands Chart Advisor to Senior Living, Accelerating Innovation of its Next-Generation, Purpose-Built EHR for Senior Living Communities

Ongoing, strategic investments empower operators to proactively mitigate risks and elevate the resident experience, fostering safer, more connected, wellness-driven communities

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- PointClickCare, a leading health tech company helping providers deliver exceptional care, today announced the expansion and upcoming availability of Chart Advisor to Senior Living. Building on its success in skilled nursing, PointClickCare introduces a purpose-built version of Chart Advisor designed to meet the unique operational and clinical needs of senior living providers. Debuting at the Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference on May 18-20, this AI-powered solution is designed to help senior living communities proactively identify and manage potential risk by surfacing high-risk situations sooner, helping address documentation gaps and inconsistencies that can contribute to operational exposure and resident safety concerns.

Commercially available in the coming months to all U.S. senior living organizations, Chart Advisor marks the next phase of innovation following the successful launch of PointClickCare's purpose-built EHR for Senior Living earlier this year. Together, these tools provide a unified platform that allows operators to move beyond fragmented systems toward a connected, wellness-driven resident experience.

"Senior living teams need insights embedded within daily workflows, not just more data to review after the fact. By tailoring Chart Advisor for senior living, we're transforming documentation into proactive, resident-centered signals," said Julia Rizhevsky, vice president, product management and AI strategy at PointClickCare. "Our aim is to support communities in improving accuracy and reducing administrative complexity so teams can focus entirely on what matters most, the resident. This launch represents a pivotal milestone in our AI roadmap; we are excited to continue this momentum through the rest of 2026, introducing even deeper AI-driven insights that will further reduce operational risk and bottlenecks, and enhance the resident experience."

Chart Advisor serves as a proactive documentation support tool, continuously reviewing data within the PointClickCare environment to identify high-risk situations, such as falls or specific medication usage. By surfacing these insights, the solution allows care teams to:

Improve Accuracy: Identify potential risk situations early to support more consistent follow-up across teams

Identify potential risk situations early to support more consistent follow-up across teams Reduce Manual Burden: Support a proactive approach that helps communities spend less time reviewing records and more time coaching staff and supporting residents

Support a proactive approach that helps communities spend less time reviewing records and more time coaching staff and supporting residents Enhance Resident Safety: Ensure timely, coordinated responses to critical resident events

The expansion of Chart Advisor to senior living strengthens PointClickCare's EHR for Senior Living, which combines assessments, service plans, and analytics within a single, connected workflow. Built specifically for the needs of senior living operators, the platform leverages PointClickCare's massive data network and marketplace ecosystem to provide a competitive advantage in an increasingly complex industry.

Looking ahead, PointClickCare is also expanding connected experiences across the resident journey with early visibility into a new integrated payment solution built directly into the EHR. Designed to streamline private pay billing and collections for both operators and residents, this upcoming portal will work alongside PointClickCare's existing billing offering and will enable teams to manage the complete revenue cycle from service delivery through payment collection, within one unified platform.

As part of its presence at the conference, Chief Medical Officer for Senior Care, Dr. Steve Buslovich will present a session titled "What Happens When Senior Living Sees Risk Before the Crisis?" on May 18 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. in Room 201 as part of a series of vision sessions. This session will explore how AI-powered, network-level insights enable senior living operators to predict risks earlier, intervene sooner, and successfully deliver high-quality care in place while strengthening outcomes, partnerships, and resident satisfaction.

To learn more about PointClickCare's next-generation, purpose-built solutions for senior living, visit Booth #717 at Argentum, or the website here.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading health tech company with one simple mission: to help providers deliver exceptional care. With the largest long–term and post–acute care dataset, we power AI-driven healthcare to deliver intelligent transitions, insightful interventions, and improved financial performance. Enhanced by our marketplace of 500+ integrated partners and trusted by over 30,000 provider organizations and every major U.S. health plan, we're redefining healthcare, so it doesn't just survive--it thrives.

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PointClickCare

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SOURCE PointClickCare