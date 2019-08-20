Point2 Homes Breaks New Traffic Record, Reaches Impressive 9.3 Million Visits in July

Real estate portal Point2 Homes reached a new traffic record of more than 9.3 million visits this July. The platform's surge in traffic reinforces the dominance of Point2 Homes as one of Canada's preferred websites for those who are looking to buy a home

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ -- Real estate marketplace Point2 Homes surpassed all of its previous traffic records, reaching 9.3 million visits in July 2019 and showcasing a 53% year-over-year boost.

Organic visits accounted for a staggering 78% of the platform's traffic, while new users increased by 55% compared to the same month last year. Overall, the portal recorded an astounding 55 million pageviews in July.

Sixty percent of the total number of visits were Canadian users. Toronto, ON,continued to stand out as the main traffic generator, drawing in more than 733,000 visits; it was followed by Ottawa, ON, and Calgary, AB. Other cities also contributed to the jump in traffic, including: Montreal, QC, which stood out with its 74% year-over-year surge; Toronto, ON, which came in second (up 72%); and Vancouver, BC, in third (a 53% increase).

According to Comscore's May 2019 data, Point2 Homes is ranked the #3 non-French language real estate portal in Canada based on total minutes visitors spend browsing Point2Homes.com, right after CREA websites and classifieds site Kijiji.ca (Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Real Estate, Total Minutes, Language: Other (all except French), May 2019, Canada).

According to Comscore's May 2019 data, Point2 Homes is also the third most popular real estate portal in Ontario as measured by total views (Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Real Estate, Region: Ontario, May 2019, Canada).

Canadian users are not the only ones extensively searching for homes on Point2 Homes; visits from the U.S. logged an astounding boost of 76%. Here, New York City, NY, continued to account for the bulk of the traffic. Additionally, Atlanta, GA, saw an 83% increase in visits, followed by Dallas, TX (65%), and Chicago, IL (61%).

Visits from social media also grew – up 95% year-over-year this July – as more online users join Point2 Homes' social community, which currently includes more than 62,000 members.

The portal generated 28% more leads for real estate agents compared to the same month a year ago. Real estate professionals looking to promote their listings on Point2 Homes and benefit from its increased popularity can take advantage of the huge discounts offered during the Summer Sale, which ends on August 31, 2019.

About Point2 Homes: Point2 Homes is a real estate search portal owned and operated by Point2, a leading provider of real estate marketing solutions. It supports home searches in Canada, the U.S., and many international locations.

