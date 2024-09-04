PodSummit YYC 2024: Canada's Podcast Event Returns to Calgary This September!

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - PodSummit is set to bringing together the brightest minds and most innovative voices in Canadian podcasting with PodSummit YYC 2024 on September 20th - 21st, 2024, at The Grand in Calgary. This two-day event promises to be a transformative experience for podcasters of all levels, from seasoned professionals to newcomers eager to dive into the world of audio storytelling.

This year's lineup of speakers is headlined by industry experts Chris Van Vliet and Jeremie Saunders, alongside top talent from Acast, CBC, Canadaland, Sonar, JAR Audio, and many more. With a diverse range of panels, speaker sessions, and live podcasts, PodSummit YYC 2024 will offer attendees unparalleled opportunities to learn, network, and grow. PodSummit YYC 2024 is supported by major sponsors Acast, Shure, and Amazon Music Canada.

"PodSummit YYC 2024 is more than just an event—it's a celebration of the Canadian podcast community," says Tim Truax, PodSummit CEO. "We're thrilled to create a space where creators can connect, share their experiences, and gain insights from some of the best in the industry. Whether you're a podcasting professional or just starting out, there's something here for everyone. Our goal is to foster growth, spark creativity, and elevate Canadian voices in the global podcasting ecosystem."

Event Details:

Event: PodSummit YYC 2024

PodSummit YYC 2024 Dates: September 20th - 21st, 2024

September 20th - 21st, 2024 Location: The Grand, 608 1 St SW, Calgary, AB T2P 1M6

The Grand, 608 1 St SW, T2P 1M6 Tickets: Available HERE Now!

Available HERE Now! Programming: 16+ Sessions including: Keynotes, Panels, Speakers Sessions, and Live Podcasts

16+ Sessions including: Keynotes, Panels, Speakers Sessions, and Live Podcasts Speakers: 20+ industry speakers and professionals

20+ industry speakers and professionals Sponsors: Acast, Shure, Amazon Music Canada, CBC, plus more

Highlights of PodSummit YYC 2024:

Speakers: Become inspired by our keynote speakers Chris Van Vliet and Jeremie Saunders .





Become inspired by our keynote speakers and . Panels & Speaker Sessions : Dive deep into the latest podcasting trends and techniques with speaker sessions and panels from Acast, CBC, Canadaland, JAR Audio, and many more.





Dive deep into the latest podcasting trends and techniques with speaker sessions and panels from Acast, CBC, Canadaland, JAR Audio, and many more. Live Podcast Recordings: Witness live podcasts from The Calgary Sessions and CBC's Personal Best.





Witness live podcasts from The Calgary Sessions and CBC's Personal Best. Networking and Community Building: Connect with creators, industry professionals, and brands from across the country at networking sessions and the Friday evening PodSummit reception, brought to you by Amazon Music Canada.

"Whether you're looking to hone your craft, explore new trends, or simply connect with others in the podcast community, PodSummit YYC 2024 offers the perfect environment to do so" said Truax.

Don't miss out on the biggest two days in Canadian podcasting, secure your tickets today and join the community that's shaping the future of the Canadian podcasting

About PodSummit:

PodSummit is Canada's leading podcasting event, dedicated to bringing together creators, industry professionals, and podcast enthusiasts to foster the growth and development of the country's podcasting community. By providing a platform for learning, networking, and collaboration, PodSummit continues to support and inspire Canadian podcasters from coast to coast.

SOURCE PodSummit Inc.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact: Tim Truax, [email protected], 403-975-2062