March 7, 2024 at MC Hall, 3729 Lacombe Avenue, Montreal at 5 p.m.

Note: Access to the space is unfortunately only via stairs.

MONTREAL, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Women of the World in Côte-des-Neiges is thrilled to announce a not-to-be-missed event on March 7 in Côte-des-Neiges. The evening, under the sign of commitment and solidarity, will highlight our project "Quartiers Allies pour _____", with a live podcast recording hosted by content creator Jessica Prudencio.

The Neighbourhoods Allied for _____ project has been made possible thanks to the support of the Côte-des-Neiges Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough over the past 3 years. Our goal is to create a strong network of allies among all social actors, from young people to citizens, including local businesses. We strongly believe in a feminist approach that recognizes and addresses the different forms of discrimination that women and gender diversities may face because of their gender identity, but also because of their ethnicity, migration journey, sexual orientation, and other aspects of their identity. The project reached 1120 people directly through workshops and activities and 710,820 people indirectly through the publicity campaign. The main objective of this campaign is to raise awareness and prevent gender-based violence by actively mobilizing the neighborhood.

The discussion, which focuses on ways to combat gender-based violence and strengthen community ties, promises to be as enriching as it is mobilizing. We are particularly honoured to welcome renowned special guests for this occasion, namely Marlihan Lopez, co-founder of the Harambec collective and coordinator at the Simone de Beauvoir Institute at Concordia University, Kenza Chahidi, activist of the Voice of Youth Counts, Bianca Rocha, artist and feminist activist, France Stonher, Executive Director Kapwa Centre and Executive Director of the Société de développement commercial, Felicia Balzano. Their inspiring perspectives and expertise will help brighten the evening and stimulate reflection.

All members of the community are warmly invited to participate. Your presence is crucial to make this evening a strong moment of sharing and mobilization.

Let's unite to promote women's rights and fight gender-based violence!

SOURCE Femmes du monde à Côte-des-Neiges

For further information: Interviews: Amira Bensahli, (514) 735-9027, [email protected]