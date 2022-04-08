Podcast Inspires Indigenous Cultural Understanding: Road to Your Name is Back with Season 3

TORONTO, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Road to Your Name podcast is back for its third season and promises to go further than ever before when it comes to celebrating and amplifying Indigenous voices across Canada.

The podcast that first debuted back in 2020, has continued to grow in popularity, now praised for its in-depth discussions and wide range of topics that focus on Indigenous culture and perspectives. Host Lisa M VanEvery, Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) from the Wolf Clan, has dedicated her life to preserving Indigenous culture. She explains that the third season of Road to Your Name is a must listen, featuring a lineup of amazing speakers including Indigenous authors, Knowledge Keepers, artists, and scholars who will all share their wisdom and experiences from the Haudenosaunee perspective.

"All of the episodes take a relatable and valuable look at what Indigenous changemakers are doing throughout Turtle Island. This season, each podcast will introduce listeners to a storyteller that will take them on a journey of cultural exploration, sharing personal experiences that are sure to be broken down into engaging and reflective conversations," says VanEvery. "The third season of Road to Your Name will discuss a variety of themes including Indigenous knowledge, justice, Six Nations history, the arts, and even Grandmother Moon. Prepare to be inspired by our guests."

Road to Your Name has reached listeners all over the world. Season 3 launched just last week, with an episode featuring an in-depth conversation with Dr. Rick Monture, historian and author from Six Nations of the Grand River. Monture chats about the Haldimand Tract that was granted to his community in 1784 for allying with the British during the American Revolution. To this day it remains a contentious issue as the Haudenosaunee's responsibility to protect the land and water continue to be infringed upon. Monture is the author of We Share Our Matters: Two Centuries of Writing and Resistance at Six Nations of the Grand River.

"Storytelling is something Indigenous people have done for generations and it's one of the most significant ways in which we relate and communicate. We continue to communicate through our wampum belts, creation stories, and our languages. The podcast is an extension of our storytelling and a platform where we can share and hopefully resonate with people," continues VanEvery.

Listeners can subscribe and check out Road to Your Name by visiting: https://theroadtoyournamepodcast.transistor.fm/

New episodes go live every Thursday with ten included in Season 3.

