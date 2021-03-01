POD Marketing Completes Acquisition of Full Contact Marketing, a Leader in Providing Digital Marketing Solutions to Canadian Dental Offices

CALGARY, AB, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - POD Marketing Inc., a provider of vertically-focused digital marketing solutions, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Full Contact Marketing. For 20 years, Oakville, Ontario's Full Contact Marketing has specialized in dental practice marketing – providing clients with a full suite of solutions, including website design, social media, print and direct mail, search engine optimization, and search advertising.

"We are pleased to welcome Dan Pisek and the FCM - team of highly specialized dental marketing experts to the POD Marketing family," said Kevin Wilhelm, POD Marketing's Founder and CEO. "We share the same passion for supporting the growth and profitability of dental practices across North America. Our core values, purpose, and vision align as organizations. We are pleased to merge our network of resources and expertise for our mutual clients".

Founded in 2001, Full Contact Marketing has evolved over its life cycle as an agency. Originating as a printed newsletter and direct mail company, Dan Pisek recognized an opportunity to expand his service offering towards a more digital approach. Over the last two decades, Full Contact Marketing has helped hundreds of dental practices across Canada grow their patient bases, brand recognition, and overall profitability. To this day, Full Contact supports practices across the country by building and executing effective marketing action plans.

The acquisition of Full Contact further strengthens POD Marketing's position within the dental industry. POD Marketing was established in 2014 and has experienced rapid growth since its inception. As the umbrella company to 5 digital marketing brands, the newly acquired Full Contact Marketing brand will fall within the current dental division known as SmileShop Marketing. SmileShop Marketing currently uses its innovative membership model to provide a similar suite of services to dental practices. Full Contact Marketing clients will immediately receive the value of SmileShop's expertise from day one.

"We are extremely excited for this acquisition as we look to the future for our current Full Contact Marketing clients. The additional digital marketing horsepower that will be provided to our network of clients will be unmatched in the industry.," said Full Contact Marketing founder Dan Pisek. "Furthermore, I believe FCM can greatly benefit from leveraging POD Marketing (and subsequently SmileShop Marketing's) expertise, experience, and additional resources."

To learn more about the organizations, please visit the following links below.

POD Marketing: www.podmarketinginc.com

SmileShop Marketing: www.smileshopmarketing.com

Full Contact Marketing: www.fullcontactmarketing.ca

SOURCE POD Marketing Inc.

For further information: Kevin Wilhelm can be reached via email at [email protected] with any questions.