PocketPills Launches in Nova Scotia - Providing Online Pharmacy Access to Medication to All Atlantic Provinces

SURREY, BC, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - PocketPills, Canada's first full service online pharmacy that delivers pre-sorted medications directly to patients, announces today the launch of its services in Nova Scotia. Currently available in BC, Alberta, Ontario, Yukon and Northwest Territories and Manitoba, the expansion will further provide online access to Atlantic provinces.

Beginning today, Nova Scotia and the Atlantic province residents can have their medications delivered directly to their door, with prescription orders and refills managed through the PocketPills mobile app. Medications are delivered in PocketPacks, individually sorted by dose, date and time, allowing patients to manage their medications more efficiently. With a low dispensing fee and absolutely free delivery, patients can avoid long pharmacy lineups and have access to PocketPills pharmacists, seven days a week via live chat, text or phone.

"PocketPills will provide affordable and convenient medication to Canadians," says Harj Samra, Pharmacist & Co-Founder of PocketPills. "Managing medication is an ongoing challenge in Canada, where 50% of Canadians are not taking their medication as prescribed. We're thrilled to be removing barriers to accessing medication through online consultations, pre-sorting technology and free doorstep delivery."

About PocketPills:

PocketPills is Canada's first digital pharmacy, using state of the art technology to save time and provide convenience to the patients, allowing them to fill prescriptions online and get their medications delivered for free. Established in 2018 by two pharmacists and an engineer, PocketPills was formed with the vision that medication should be managed in a simplified, safer and more cost-effective way. A low $7 dispensing fee and free delivery make medications affordable, and the PocketPacks system and app help patients manage their medications and take them on time as prescribed.

For more information, please visit contact [email protected] or visit www.pocketpills.com

SOURCE PocketPills

For further information: Media Contact, Milana Kljajic, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pocketpills.com

