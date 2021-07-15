PocketPills Announces Partnership with Johnston Group

Additional drug coverage being made available to more than 30,000 Canadian businesses and their employees through PocketPills

SURREY, BC, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - PocketPills, Canada's leading full-service digital pharmacy, today announced their partnership with Johnston Group, providing a seamless, integrated online pharmacy experience to its suite of telehealth solutions for more than 30,000 businesses across the country. Chambers of Commerce Group Insurance Plan, managed by Johnston Group, is Canada's number one employee benefits plan for small to midsize companies.

With this collaboration, most Chambers Plan businesses will receive an additional 10 percent prescription drug coinsurance for their members at no additional cost.

"Johnston Group is always looking for the newest cutting-edge virtual solutions in the market to support Canadian businesses, and PocketPills delivers with its digital pharmacy services," says Dave Angus, president, Johnston Group. "With this partnership, Chambers Plan continues to provide members truly flexible, high-quality benefit solutions in an ever-growing virtual world."

Healthcare benefits are more important than ever. In a 2020 Sanofi Canada Healthcare Survey, 86 percent of plan members agree their health benefit plan is an important factor when deciding on a job offer, and 71 percent of plan members agree health benefit plans are a strong incentive for them to stay with their employer. Offering comprehensive and robust health insurance plans can help attract and retain talent.

"We continue to work with market leaders like Johnston Group to provide digital pharmacy solutions to members, while providing additional coverage and savings to plan sponsors," explains Harj Samra, co-founder and CRO of PocketPills. "Virtual pharmacy will play a big part in virtual healthcare as it expands, just like our trusted community pharmacists do today. We are thrilled to be the online pharmacy for the individuals Chambers of Commerce Group Insurance Plan insures."

Members can easily access PocketPills by sharing their insurance information through Johnston Group's my-benefits® app. They can then immediately start using PocketPills' plethora of services, which includes access to a pharmacist seven days a week via live chat or SMS, easy-to-open unit dose PocketPacks, and free delivery across Canada. This is all made possible through PocketPills' pioneering medication management system and technology-driven workflow automation.

For more information, please visit www.pocketpills.com.

About PocketPills

By combining technology and personalized service, PocketPills is improving the way prescriptions are filled, delivered, and managed. Established by two pharmacists and an engineer in 2018, PocketPills is Canada's first full-service digital pharmacy and was formed with the vision of making medication management simple. No more sorting pills or chasing refills. PocketPills' solution is an end-to-end system built from the ground up, with members at its core. Through an easy-to-use online platform, members can access the pharmacy whenever they want, wherever they are.

www.pocketpills.com | Instagram: @pocketpillspharmacy | Facebook: PocketPills | Twitter: @pocketpills

About Johnston Group

Johnston Group has been a full-service Third Party Administrator and Payer for more than 30 years, with over $600 million in premiums currently under administration. They provide employee benefit solutions to 30,000 Canadian businesses and 250,000 plan members through a number of programs. Johnston Group administers Chambers of Commerce Group Insurance Plan®, Canada's #1 group benefit plan for small businesses. For larger companies Johnston Group administers Maximum Benefit, offering self-funded health, dental, and STD benefits with access to the open market for the insured portion of the plan. Johnston Group also administers CINUP, which provides a specialized employee benefits program to First Nations or Inuit organizations. Johnston Group is headquartered in Winnipeg and believes strongly in giving back by contributing to local health, arts, sports, and other community organizations. They are also proud to be a Platinum Member of Canada's Best Managed Companies, having been recognized every year since 2001.

For more information, visit johnstongroup.ca

SOURCE PocketPills