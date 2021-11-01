Pocketpills announces partnership with CINUP

Providing online pharmacy services with free delivery to over 350 First Nations and Inuit communities and organizations across Canada.

SURREY, BC, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - CINUP, a group benefits provider for organizations with First Nation and Inuit employees, is making medication more accessible and affordable through a partnership with PocketPills , Canada's leading online pharmacy. CINUP members will benefit from a seamless, integrated pharmacy experience that provides free delivery of prescription medication anywhere in Canada, including remote locations.

"CINUP has been building employee benefit products specifically for and with Indigenous organizations for the last 38 years," says Karen Vince, vice president, CINUP. "Partnering with PocketPills allows us to provide our members with a convenient and easy-to-use digital solution to ordering and receiving prescription medication for not only themselves, but for their children and elders as well."

"The opportunity to provide various virtual pharmacy services to CINUP members is one that strikes an emotional cord with me," explains Harj Samra, co-founder and CRO of PocketPills. "After receiving my pharmacy degree, I moved back to my hometown of Terrace, BC in order to help my community and the various surrounding Indigenous communities. I saw first-hand the unique struggles that people living in isolated locations face. I'm confident the online services that PocketPills offers, such as easy access to pharmacists seven days a week via phone, text, email or live chat, will have a huge, positive impact."

According to the 2020 Sanofi Canada Healthcare Survey , more than half of plan members take at least one medication on a regular basis, and a significant number do not always take it as prescribed. PocketPills helps improve adherence with pre-sorted PocketPacks, which organize doses by date and time, making it easier for plan members to take their vitamins and medication correctly. This is all made possible through PocketPills' pioneering medication management system and technology-driven workflow automation.

CINUP members can easily access PocketPills by sharing their insurance information through CINUP's my-benefits® app. They can then immediately start using PocketPills' plethora of services, which includes automatic refills, discreet packaging and a Caregiver feature that allows plan members to conveniently manage and fill prescriptions for everyone in their family from one account.

About PocketPills

By combining technology and personalized service, PocketPills is improving the way prescriptions are filled, delivered, and managed. Established by two pharmacists and an engineer in 2018, PocketPills is Canada's first full-service digital pharmacy, formed with the vision of making medication management simple. No more sorting pills or chasing refills—PocketPills' solution is an end-to-end system that puts people first. Through an easy-to-use online platform, members can access the pharmacy whenever they want, wherever they are.

About CINUP

CINUP is proudly administered by Johnston Group, a Third Party Administrator that has been named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies every year since 2001. CINUP provides comprehensive benefits to both Status and non-Status employees and coordinates Extended Health and Dental claims with Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) and First Nations Health Authority (FNHA). As a result, members pay less in premiums, though maintain a comprehensive and cost-effective benefits plan. CINUP continues to work closely with First Nations and Inuit communities to be able to add new benefit programs such as Community Members Benefits, Chief and Council Benefits, Children's Benefits and specialty benefits such as Hunting and Fishing coverage.

