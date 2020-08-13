PocketPills Announces Partnership with BioScript Solutions, Expanding Access to Specialty Medication for Canadians

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - PocketPIlls, Canada's first digital full-service pharmacy, announces partnership with BioScript Solutions, an organization dedicated to providing full-service, specialty care solutions. Together, PocketPills and BioScript Solutions will offer convenient access and delivery of specialty medications to Canadians from coast to coast.

While insurers were previously required to seek separate solutions for specialty medication, the partnership with BioScript Solutions allows PocketPills to be a full-service digital pharmacy, offering maintenance medications along with a full range of specialty medications. The integration will provide insurers, employers and consumers with cost-effective and convenient solutions for all medication types; in addition to access to pharmacists via live chat or SMS, and free delivery of medication.

"We're thrilled to bring convenient access of specialty medication to more Canadians than ever through our partnership with BioScript Solutions" said Raj Gulia, CEO of PocketPills. PocketPills has never been prouder to provide free doorstep delivery of medication and virtual access to pharmacists throughout all of Canada.

Headquartered in Surrey, BC, PocketPills allows Canadians to fill their prescriptions online, with medications delivered to their doorstep for free. Members can connect with their pharmacists on live chat or SMS, getting the information they need at their fingertips. Medication management is simplified, with prescription doses pre-sorted by dose, date and time into individual PocketPacks. By leveraging technology-driven workflow automation, PocketPills is able to reduce the cost of operations, passing savings to the member and the plan sponsor through low dispensing fees and free home delivery.

With an ever-increasing portfolio of service offerings that include a nationwide network of specialty pharmacies and over 100 nurse-led clinics, BioScript Solutions supports patients with chronic illnesses and rare diseases by providing access to complex drug therapies and services that optimize health outcomes.

"Our mission is to make access to specialty care as simple as possible while focusing on improved clinical outcomes," said Andrew Steeves, co-founder of BioScript Solutions." In today's world, virtual access to healthcare is a necessity for everyone. We're excited to be expanding our solutions by partnering with PocketPills."

About PocketPills

By combining technology and personalized service, PocketPills is improving the way that prescriptions are filled, delivered, and managed. Established by two pharmacists and an engineer in 2018, PocketPills was formed with the vision of simplifying medication management. No more sorting pills, waiting in line, or chasing refills–low dispensing fees and free delivery makes medications affordable, and PocketPills' platform and app help you take your medications on time, as prescribed.

For more information on PocketPills visit: pocketpills.com.

About BioScript Solutions

BioScript Solutions® is committed to helping people with chronic illnesses achieve the best possible health outcomes. With our total care approach, we simplify access to complex drug therapies and deliver full-service specialty care solutions at every stage of the patient's treatment journey. Through our specialty pharmaceutical distribution, pharmacies, patient support programs and clinical services, BioScript has the capability to manage the needs of manufacturers, payors, prescribers, and health care practitioners across Canada ― today, and tomorrow.

For more information on BioScript Solutions visit: bioscript.ca

