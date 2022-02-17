POCKETPILLS ANNOUNCES ADVISORY BOARD TO EXPAND NATIONAL REACH

Pocketpills continues its rapid expansion in response to the ever increasing need for an easier, more personal pharmacy experience - one that also supports social distancing. With six locations across the country, including Quebec and Atlantic Canada, as well as a new facility opening in Calgary to service all of Alberta, the health tech start-up now offers access to its services to 300,000+ members with same-day delivery available to 15 million Canadians.

To support this monumental growth, the Pocketpills Advisory Board brings together the most accomplished business leaders from a wide range of industries to offer proven leadership and expertise. Together, their focus will be to work closely with the leadership team to shape and steer the company's overall growth strategy.

Members of the advisory board named today:

Ivan Ernest , former Head of Global HR at Google: Ernest is a human resources professional with extensive experience delivering organizational design, HR innovation and scaling solutions in fast-growth technology companies. When Google first launched, Ernest was a major contributor to its immense growth, having led the human resources efforts of its operations and engineering departments. In addition, he has held various HR, operations and finance positions over the past 20 years across various industries, including technology, healthcare and real estate.

Arlene Dickinson , CEO of Venture Communications: As CEO of Venture Communications, Dickinson's creative and strategic approach helped turn a small Calgary -based agency into one of Canada's largest independent marketing firms. After eight seasons on Dragons' Den, she set out to create a support system to help Canadian entrepreneurs succeed.

Sanjay Cherian , Chief Strategy Officer at ClearDATA: A healthcare technology veteran, Cherian has over 20 years of experience as a healthcare strategist and digital health product leader. Currently, he spearheads ClearDATA's growth strategy, aiming to accelerate digital transformation across healthcare and life sciences. In 2021, he became a member of the Forbes Technology Council. Previously, Cherian was the Vice President, Pharmacy Strategy & Innovation at Shoppers Drug Mart.

"This is a major milestone," said Raj Gulia, CEO of Pocketpills. "We thoughtfully curated this board to include innovative leaders and pioneers within the healthtech industry whose collective experience and diverse voices will ensure Pocketpills has the guidance it needs to continue providing Canadians the best pharmacy experience possible, delivering the medications they need, when they need them."

About Pocketpills

By combining technology and personalized service, Pocketpills is improving the way prescriptions are filled, delivered, and managed. Established by two pharmacists and an engineer in 2018, Pocketpills is Canada's first full-service digital pharmacy, formed with the vision of making medication management simple. No more sorting pills or chasing refills—Pocketpills' solution is an end-to-end system that puts people first. Through an easy-to-use online platform, members can access the pharmacy whenever they want, wherever they are.

