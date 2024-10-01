PocketHealth Launches New Breast Health Tools to Help Detect Breast Cancer Earlier

Despite breast cancer being the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women, accounting for 25% of all new cancer cases , more than 40% of eligible women in Ontario have not been up to date on their mammograms over the past decade.

While screening recommendations and access vary by province or territory, early detection remains critical, with a 99% five-year survival rate when breast cancer is caught early. To address gaps in screening access and participation, PocketHealth's new breast health tools are designed to provide essential support for individuals to manage their screenings, better understand their personal risk and take proactive steps in their breast health journey.

Key features include:

Personalized risk assessment : Calculates personalized breast cancer risk scores at no cost, providing both five-year and lifetime risk estimates using an industry-standardized model.

: Calculates personalized breast cancer risk scores at no cost, providing both five-year and lifetime risk estimates using an industry-standardized model. Screening eligibility alerts : Sends early mammogram screening notifications to eligible patients aged 40-49 in Ontario and provides support with booking a mammogram.

: Sends early mammogram screening notifications to eligible patients aged 40-49 in and provides support with booking a mammogram. Improved understanding of breast health: Defines complex medical terminology in mammogram reports and highlights follow-up recommendations, enabling patients to better understand their breast imaging results.

Defines complex medical terminology in mammogram reports and highlights follow-up recommendations, enabling patients to better understand their breast imaging results. More control with personalized breast health insights: Provides comprehensive support throughout the imaging journey, offering personalized questions for patients to ask their doctor at the next appointment as well as notifications for recommended follow-ups like further imaging or biopsy.

"PocketHealth's breast health tools are a significant advancement in how individuals can proactively manage their breast health," said Kaelynd Gouveia, Group Product Manager, PocketHealth. "From personalized risk assessments to support throughout the screening process, we're giving people the tools they need to take charge of their health and make decisions with confidence knowing they have the right information at the right time."

As the Ontario Breast Screening Program (OBSP) expands eligibility to include individuals as young as 40 starting in October 2024, PocketHealth's tools deliver timely, personalized guidance. The tools ensure individuals act quickly, stay on top of critical screening and proactively manage their breast health reducing the risk of missed opportunities for early detection.

"When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, PocketHealth gave me a sense of control during a time that felt completely uncontrollable. I was able to review my report on my own terms and prepare my questions," said Patti A., a breast cancer survivor. "Having instant access to essential medical information, especially during breast cancer screening, is critical. Early detection saves lives, and being able to take charge of your health journey by accessing your records in real-time brings both peace of mind and empowerment."

The new tools will be available to eligible patients across Ontario before expanding to other regions across North America.

