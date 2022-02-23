Pocket Network Joins Other Top Defi Protocols in Deversifi DeFi Legends Tournament

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- Pocket Network, a Web3 RPC infrastructure middleware protocol which provides abundant blockchain bandwidth from a globally-distributed network of 30k+ full nodes to applications in Web3 across 37 blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Harmony, has announced participation in Deversifi's DeFi Legends tournament alongside Sushiswap, Ampleforth, and several other top DeFi protocols.

The League of Legends hosted by Layer 2 DeFi Protocol Deversifi starts first week of March, and consists of 8 weekly matches with a prize pool of $40,000. Teams consist of one core project member and the rest being members of each project's community.

"The DeversiFi team is excited to organize the first-ever intercommunity crypto esports event. We hope that the event will shine a light on different ecosystems within the crypto universe, and unite people from all across the globe with the common passion - esports. In the future, we hope to increase the variety of tournaments played, and also the number of teams taking part" - Euclid Dsuoza, Marketing at Deversifi

Pocket Network aims to be an integral piece of Web3's infrastructure so where users and protocols go, Pocket Network follows. Infrastructure is a key component and complimentary with a plethora of other protocols that we aim to decentralize and empower. With a goal of supporting more than 100 blockchains this year, that also means Pocket Network's touch will be felt in that many communities too.

