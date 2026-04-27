OTTAWA, ON, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The latest edition of Meds Pipeline Monitor, from the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board, features a selection of new medicines undergoing clinical evaluation or in pre-registration that may gain market authorization in Canada in the future. There were 10,501 drugs in the pipeline as of August 2025.

Oncology represented 40% of medicines in all phases of clinical trials. Treatments for infectious diseases and central nervous system diseases held the second and third largest share of the pipeline.

The Meds Pipeline Monitor focuses on novel medicines undergoing Phase III clinical trials or in pre-registration with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It also includes information on other drugs in Phase II that share the same mechanism of action or indication.

This edition of the report also highlights five new medicines currently under priority review by Health Canada.

Quick Facts

As of August 2025, the pipeline contained 10,501 new medicines across all stages of clinical development. The later stages of the pipeline had 200 medicines in pre-registration.

Cancer medicines continued to dominate the therapeutic mix in 2025, representing 40% of medicines across all stages of development.

Of the 43 medicines which had been featured in the last MPM, 11 have since received market authorization. 26 were retained on this year's list as they continued to satisfy the selection criteria. Six were removed as their clinical trials were discontinued or they no longer met the selection criteria.

Orphan medicines in the later stages of the pipeline made up 23% of medicines in Phase III clinical trials and 24% in pre-registration.

Five new medicines under priority review by Health Canada are featured in the Spotlight on Canada section of this report.

Associated Links

Meds Pipeline Monitor, 2026 (Patented Medicine Prices Review Board)

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SOURCE Patented Medicine Prices Review Board

Contacts: PMPRB Media Relations, [email protected]