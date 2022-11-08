OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - A Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) Hearing Panel has issued an order relating to the medicine Procysbi, manufactured and marketed in Canada by Horizon Therapeutics Canada. On September 1, 2022, the Hearing Panel issued a decision that found that the price of Procysbi was excessive under section 83 and 85 of the Patent Act. In an order dated October 13, 2022, the Hearing Panel directed Horizon to pay $22,028,977.26 to the Receiver General of Canada within 30 days of the date of the Order. It is the largest amount ever ordered by the Board in an excessive price hearing. The Board has also ordered that the ceiling price of Procysbi be reduced to a non-excessive level.

Quick Facts

The PMPRB is an independent quasi-judicial body with a regulatory mandate to protect the interests of Canadian consumers by ensuring the prices of patented medicines sold in Canada are not excessive.

are not excessive. Patentees must file prices and sales information with the PMPRB at introduction, and twice a year afterward, for each strength of each dosage form of each patented medicine sold in Canada .

. When the PMPRB finds, following a public hearing, that a pharmaceutical company has sold a patented medicine in Canada at an excessive price, it may issue an order directing the company to reduce the price to a non-excessive level and/or to pay back excess revenues to the Crown.

Related Products

Board order – Procysbi

Follow us on Twitter: @PMPRB_CEPMB

SOURCE Patented Medicine Prices Review Board

For further information: PMPRB Media Relations, [email protected]