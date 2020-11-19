Plymouth Realty Capital Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement with Silver One Resources Inc. to Acquire Silver-Focused Mexican Assets and Engages Canaccord Genuity Corp. as Lead Agent

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - PLYMOUTH REALTY CAPITAL CORP. ("Plymouth") (TSXV: PH.H), a capital pool company, and Silver One Resources Inc. ("Silver One") (TSXV: SVE) are pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement dated November 19, 2020 (the "Definitive Agreement") with Silver One and KCP Minerals Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Silver One, ("KCP Minerals") whereby Plymouth will acquire a 100% interest in the following three silver-focused Mexican mineral properties, being Peñasco Quemado, Sonora; La Frazada, Nayarit; and Pluton, Durango (the "Silver Properties"), from Silver One by acquiring all of the issued and outstanding shares of KCP Minerals (the "Transaction"). The signing of the letter of intent in respect of the Transaction was previously announced by Plymouth on September 28, 2020.

Plymouth is a capital pool company ("CPC") and intends the Transaction to constitute a Qualifying Transaction under the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies. Upon successful completion of the Transaction, Plymouth will be a Tier 2 mining issuer.

The Transaction

Under the terms of the Definitive Agreement, Plymouth has agreed to acquire from Silver One all of the issued and outstanding shares of KCP Minerals, which holds a 100% interest in the Silver Properties, and, in consideration of which, Plymouth will pay to Silver One $6,000,000 in cash and shares as follows: (a) pay $1,000,000 in cash, and (b) issue $5,000,000 of common shares of Plymouth (the "Consideration Shares"). The total number of Consideration Shares to be issued to Silver One will be determined by dividing $5,000,000 by the Offering Price (as defined below).

Plymouth will also grant a 1.5% net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") on each of the Silver Properties. At the option of Plymouth, Plymouth may repurchase two-thirds (2/3) of the Royalty (being a 1% net smelter return royalty) with a payment equal to US$500,000 for each of the Silver Properties.

In connection the completion of the Transaction, Plymouth will change its name to Silverton Metals Corp. ("Silverton Metals") and list the common shares of Silverton Metals on the Exchange under a new stock symbol (the "TSXV Listing").

Upon completion of the Transaction and the Offering, Plymouth anticipates it will have 26,387,500 common shares issued and outstanding.

As the Transaction is not a Non-Arm's Length Qualifying Transaction, the Transaction will not require shareholder approval of Plymouth. Mr. Girling is an independent director and shareholder of both Silver One and Plymouth. Other than any securities held by Mr. Girling in each of Plymouth and Silver One, none of the insiders of Plymouth own an interest in KCP Minerals.

The Transaction is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, completion of the Offering, acceptable resale restrictions and other customer conditions for the Transaction.

Private Placement Financing

Plymouth is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Canaccord") as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Sprott Capital Partners (the "Agents"), to act as agents, on a "best efforts" basis, in connection with an offering of up to 10 million subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $1.00 per Subscription Receipt (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000 (the "Offering"). Plymouth has also granted the Agents an option to increase the Offering by up to an additional fifteen percent (15%) at any time up to closing of the Offering. It is contemplated that the Offering will be completed through a special financing company.

As part of the closing of the Transaction, each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive one common share of Silverton Metals for no additional consideration upon the satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions, including the conditional approval of the Exchange for the Transaction, the TSXV Listing and satisfaction or waiver of all of the conditions precedent to the Transaction as set out in the Definitive Agreement.

The proceeds of the Offering will be held in escrow pending satisfaction of certain release conditions, such as the receipt of all required corporate, shareholder and regulatory approvals, including, without limitation conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange required in connection with the Transaction and the TSXV Listing.

In the event that the escrow release conditions are not satisfied or waived by that date which is 60 days following the Closing Date, the escrowed proceeds will be returned to the holders of the subscription receipts.

It is intended that the net proceeds of the Offering will be used for the exploration and drilling on the Silver Properties and working capital.

The Agents will receive a cash commission equal to 6% of the total proceeds of the Offering (50% of which commission will be paid on the closing of the Offering and the remaining 50% of which commission will be deposited in escrow) and be issued such number of non-transferable agent's warrants (each a "Agent's Warrant") equal to 6% of the Subscription Receipts sold under the Offering. Each Agent's Warrant will be exercisable at $1.00 per share for a period of 24 months.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About the Silver Properties

The Silver Properties consist of Peñasco Quemado, Sonora; La Frazada, Nayarit; and Pluton, Durango located in Mexico.

Peñasco Quemado, Sonora, Mexico

Peñasco Quemado, is located in northern Sonora, 60 km south of the town of Sasabe on the US-Mexican border and comprises 3,746 hectares in seven concessions. A 2006 drilling program outlined a historical measured and indicated resource of 2.57 million tonnes at a grade of 117 g/t Ag for a silver resource of 9.63 million ounces. The silver mineralization is associated with manganese oxides in a near surface shallow westerly dipping zone of polymictic conglomerate in the northern part of the deposit and in stockwork quartz and manganese oxides in a rhyolite dome in the southern part of the deposit. The mineralization has been traced along a 2 km strike length and drilling to date has been relatively shallow, less than 100m deep, mainly focused on the silver-bearing conglomerate.

Historical Mineral Estimate

Resource Category

(Underground) Mineral Type Tonnes

(Mt) Ag

(g/t) Ag

(Moz) Measured Oxides 0.12 152 0.60 Indicated Oxides 2.44 115 9.03 Total M + I Oxides 2.57 117 9.63 Inferred Oxides 0.10 41 0.13

** Silvermex Resources Limited reported in a technical report titled "Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report and Resource Estimate for the Penasco Quemado Silver Property" dated March 9, 2007 (filed on SEDAR on March 16, 2007), prepared by William J. Lewis and James A. McCrea, the above historical mineral estimate. The historical mineral estimate used "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource". Although these categories are set forth in NI 43-101 and CIM, CIM has revised its definitions for mineral resources since the completion of the technical report that supports this resource estimate. Accordingly, Plymouth considers these historical estimates reliable as well as relevant as it represents a target for exploration work by Plymouth. The data base for the historical resource estimate consisted of 24 reverse circulation holes from a 1981/82 program, 17 reverse circulation holes from a 2006 program and 8 diamond drill holes from a 2006 drill program. Assay data was available for all 49 of the drill holes and 12 trenches. The mineral resource estimate used a kriging estimation method to establish mineralized zones with a cut-off grade of 30 g/t Ag and assay's capped at 700 g/t Ag. Resource blocks were estimated by ordinary kriging with samples within a search radius of 25 meters classified as a measured mineral resource, within 47 meters classified as an indicated mineral resource and within 70 meters classified as an inferred mineral resource. As required by NI 43-101, CIM definitions (August, 2004) were used to classify mineral resources with the classification of each kriged mineralized block dependent upon the number of penetrating holes. An in-situ block density of 2.50 t/cu meter was assigned the mineralized blocks. The qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource therefore Plymouth is treating these historical estimates as relevant but not current mineral resources.

La Frazada, Nayarit, Mexico

La Frazada is located approximately 300 km northwest of Guadalajara and hosts silver rich epithermal veins with base metals. The 299-hectare exploration concession lies within the western foothills of the Sierra Madre Occidental. Access is good, being only a few kilometers from the main coastal highway with average elevations less than 200m above sea level. La Frazada was mined in the late 1890's by an English company, with the Mexican revolution effectively stopping all activity by 1910. A small ornate smelter stack is all that remains of that early historical production. Two parallel quartz veins with galena and sphalerite have been traced for over 1800m along strike and host mineralization in three known mineralized shoots. La Frazada has a historical measured and indicated resource totaling 583,000 tonnes at 250 g/t Ag, 0.87% Pb, and 2.44% Zn; historical inferred resources are an additional 534,000 tonnes at 225 g/t Ag, 0.92% Pb, and 2.62% Zn. These resources are near surface and within the existing mine workings. A drilling program targeting deeper levels of the projected mineralized shoots has never been undertaken, but could appreciably add to the resource.

Historical Mineral Estimate

Resource Category

(Underground) Mineral

Type Tonnes

(Mt) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Ag

(Moz) Au

(oz) Pb

(Mlb) Zn

(Mlb) Cu

(Mlb) Measured Sulphides 0.30 260 0.20 0.88 2.36 2.54 1,900 5.86 15.78 0.63 Indicated Sulphides 0.28 241 0.14 0.86 2.52 2.16 1,300 5.30 15.50 0.55 Total M+ I Sulphides 0.58 251 0.17 0.87 2.44 4.70 3,200 11.16 31.28 1.18 Inferred Sulphides 0.53 225 0.17 0.92 2.62 3.86 3,100 10.86 30.77 1.05

* Silvermex Resources Limited reported in a technical report titled "Technical Report and Preliminary Resource Estimate for the La Frazada Silver Property, El Zopilote Mining District, Nayarit, Mexico) dated November 24, 2008 (amended January 19, 2009) (filed on SEDAR on February 18, 2009), prepared by William J. Lewis, the above historical mineral estimate. The historical mineral estimate used "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource". Although these categories are set forth in NI 43-101 and CIM, CIM has revised its definitions for mineral resources since the completion of the technical report that supports this resource estimate. Accordingly, Plymouth considers these historical estimates reliable as well as relevant as it represents a target for exploration work by Plymouth. The data base for the historical resource estimate consisted of 729 samples; 233 belonging to the La Jabalina West vein, 384 to the La Frazada vein and 112 samples corresponding to the La Jabalina East-Tiro Real vein. The mineral resource estimate used a block model method with a cut-off grade of 80 g/t Ag, 0.75% Pb and 1% Zn. The qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource therefore Plymouth is treating these historical estimates as relevant but not current mineral resources.

Pluton, Durango, Mexico

Pluton is a 6,534-hectare property comprised of 3 contiguous exploration concessions. It is strategically located within the historic "Ojuela-Mapimi Mining District" and lies along the eastern front of the Sierra Madre Oriental in northern Durango. Exploration targets at Pluton are silver-lead-zinc carbonate replacement deposits, which may lie beneath the shallow alluvial cover. The property lies adjacent to and just north of the famous Mapimi Mining District, and west of Excellon's (TSX: EXN) Platosa mine, an active silver producer with grades greater than 1000 g/t AgEq. Aeromagnetometry and ZTEM surveys show that Pluton, Platosa and the Mapimi districts all lie on the edge of a 25km long and 15 km wide buried intrusion, which does not outcrop. These geophysical surveys, along with geochemistry and IP, resulted in a 3900 m diamond drill program in 2011 aimed at testing for high grade carbonate replacement mineralization in the favourable limestone horizon marginal to the intrusives. All holes encountered silver-lead-zinc mineralization in veins in a shale hornfels overlying the carbonate horizon, but none of the holes passed into the host carbonate rocks. This vein mineralization is interpreted as leakage into the nonreactive hornfels from the intrusion and/or carbonates below. The high-grade target of silver-rich massive sulfides could lie at the contact of the limestone and the downward projection of the mineralized fractures seen in the hornfels. An ancillary advantage to the district is that the Penoles Torreon smelter is only 50km away, and transport and power infrastructure is excellent.

Directors, Officers and Insiders of Resulting Issuer

Upon completion of the Transaction, it is anticipated that the board of directors of Silverton Metals will comprise of a minimum of four individuals. As of the date of this news release, the following persons are anticipated to be the directors, officers and insiders of Silverton Metals following completion of the Transaction:

John Theobald, Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Mr. Theobald is a mining executive with over thirty-five years international experience in gold, base metals and other minerals. His career encompasses exploration, operations management, investment management, royalty finance, business development and acquisitions. He has significant capital markets and board experience with companies listed on the TSX, TSX.V, ASX and LSE. Mr. Theobald is currently President and CEO of TSX.V listed I-Minerals Inc, previous roles include: CEO of Anglo Pacific Group plc a LSE and TSX listed royalty company, Director of High Peak Royalties Ltd an Australia listed royalty company and Chairman of First Coal Corp which was successfully sold to Xstrata plc for CAD$147 million. Mr. Theobald is a Chartered Engineer registered with the United Kingdom Engineering Council and has a Bachelor of Science with Honours in Geology from the University of Nottingham. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (UK) and Member of the Institute of Directors (UK).

Killian Ruby, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Ruby is the president and chief executive officer of Malaspina Consultants Inc. in Vancouver, and focuses on clients in the resource and junior public sector. Mr. Ruby advises clients on matters related to financial management and public company reporting, and is particularly adept at handling complex issues and multiple stakeholders with a collaborative, team-based approach. Prior to joining Malaspina, Mr. Ruby was an assurance partner at Wolrige Mahon LLP (now Baker Tilly Canada) working predominantly with resource and other junior public companies, and formerly was a senior manager with KPMG LLP working on a range of public companies and reporting issuers. He holds a BSc (accounting) from University College Cork, Ireland, a postgraduate diploma in corporate treasury from Dublin City University, Ireland, and received his chartered accountant designations from Canada and Ireland in 2010 and 2002, respectively.

Raul Diaz-Unzueta, Director

Mr. Diaz is an exploration geologist with 35 years of experience, much of it with Penoles where he discovered several mines including the Mezcala/Bermejal deposit, part of Goldcorp's Los Filos operation in Mexico, and Capajorco in Peru. He also spearheaded Penoles' internationalization by opening and managing the Peruvian subsidiary until 1999. He serves as V.P. Exploration and director of Silver One Resources Inc. and previously served as V.P. Exploration and Director of First Mining Gold. Mr. Diaz received a Geological Engineering degree from the University of Mexico and master degrees from the University of Arizona and Cleveland State University.

Barry Girling, Director

Mr. Girling has been active in various aspects of mineral exploration since 1977. He couples his geological understanding with a B.Com. (Finance) degree to provide consulting services to a number of TSX Venture Exchange companies. He has strong capital markets experience gained as a director of a number of TSX Venture junior exploration companies and continues as a director of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., I-Minerals Inc. and Silver One Resources Inc.

Gunther Roehlig, Director

Mr. Roehlig has 25 years of experience in the financial and investment industry with a background in managing, financing, transitioning and restructuring junior public companies. With an extensive skill set focused on connecting business investment opportunities with established and experienced executive management, negotiating with legacy debt holders and understanding corporate governance and capital structure frameworks, Mr. Roehlig has successfully orchestrated more than two dozen RTOs and IPOs on the TSX-V and CSE across a variety of high tech, mining and junior resource corporate platforms. Mr. Roehlig currently serves as CFO and Director on the board of Hello Pal International Inc as well as an independent director on several other issuers. In 2011, Mr. Roehlig served as the president of Terra Ventures Inc., which was acquired by Hathor Exploration – then subsequently acquired by one of the world's largest mining companies Rio Tinto.

Information of KCP Minerals

KCP Minerals is a company incorporated under the laws of British Columbia and its sole shareholder is Silver One. The following table summarizes the audited financial information for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 and the unaudited six months ended June 30, 2020.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited) ($) Year Ended December 31, 2019 (audited) ($) Year Ended December 31, 2018 (audited) ($) Year Ended December 31, 2017 (audited) ($) Revenue - - - - Net Income (Loss) (3,608) (32,886) (11,457) (1,099,141) Income (Loss) per share (basic and diluted) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.02) Working Capital 116,074 20,555 18,499 14,257 Assets







Current assets 15,376 25,627 28,369 25,516 Long Term Assets 6,474,760 6,132,454 6,010,390 5,375,869 Total Assets 6,490,136 6,158,081 6,038,759 5,401,869 Current Liabilities 4,274 5,072 9,870 11,259 Long Term Payables - - - - Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) 6,485,862 6,153,009 6,028,889 5,390,126 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 6,490,136 6,158,081 6,038,759 5,401,385

Qualified Person

Mr. Born, P.Geo, an independent Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Sponsorship

Plymouth will be seeking a waiver of the requirement to engage a sponsor pursuant to the Exchange Policy 2.2 – Sponsorship and Sponsorship Requirements.

About Plymouth

Plymouth Realty Capital Corp. is a "capital pool company " as defined by Exchange Policy 2.4 ("Policy 2.4") and the shares were listed for trading under the trading symbol "PH.H". To date Plymouth has not completed a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Policy 2.4.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects.

The Company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Silver Mine, Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria is being investigated. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and the possibility of increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company has staked 636 lode claims and entered into a Lease/Purchase Agreement to acquire five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems traced to date for over 12 km along-strike. The property also has potential for limestone related polymetallic plus silver and gold and/or other intrusive related systems at depth.

Silver One holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt", immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.

