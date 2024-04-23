PLUTO TV DOUBLES DOWN ON SOUTH PARK ACROSS INTERNATIONAL MARKETS BRINGING STAN, KYLE, CARTMAN AND KENNY TO FANS ALL OVER THE WORLD

The Platform is Launching a South Park Universe within Pluto TV, Including a Main Channel, a New Themed Channel Every Month and a Suite of Channels Dedicated to the characters from the Legendary Animated Series

TORONTO, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- Pluto TV, the leading free ad-supported streaming television service, is providing South Park fans across the globe with a new way to enjoy the hit franchise, as the platform launches a special category dedicated to the legendary animated series.

Starting in April, Pluto TV will build on the franchise's proven success on the platform, offering viewers an entire South Park category with multiple channels dedicated to the fan-favorite series in each market.

South Park on Pluto TV

The "South Park" category will include a "South Park" Main Channel, available across all international markets where Pluto TV is present, as well as a series of South Park Themed Channels across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Canada, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Latin America and Australia, featuring a selection of South Park episodes dedicated to the theme of the month. Themed channels will include launch with "South Park Armageddon!" in April. What's more, these markets will feature a series of channels, individually dedicated to specific characters from the series.

In Canada specifically, the channels now streaming include:

South Park (current channel)

South Park: Armageddon! (themed pop-up channel)

South Park: Cartman Collection

South Park: Kenny Collection

South Park: Kyle Collection

South Park: Stan Collection

South Park FR (French channel)

The iconic animated series, co-created by Matt Stone and Trey Parker, has proven to be a key driver for Pluto TV across international markets. In 2023, South Park ranked consistently among the top 10 series in each Pluto TV market, ranking #1 in Canada, France, and Italy. During the second half of 2023, the franchise experienced massive growth in terms of Total Viewing Hours (TVH) on the platform across Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, and Spain, and continues to attract new audiences. In the UK, South Park launched at the end of 2023 and immediately joined the top 5 series in the region.

Kat Kowalski, Senior Vice President, International Content Strategy & Acquisitions at Pluto TV said: "At Pluto TV, we listen to our audience, and it's our goal to provide them with content they love in a carefully curated viewing experience. This is exactly what we are doing with South Park. We know that this is one of Paramount's fan-favorite franchises, and we are excited to offer viewers a new way to enjoy a series that, for the last 26 years, has entertained multiple generations with its funny and subversive world across the whole Paramount ecosystem."

Building on MTV Entertainment Studios' expansive deal with co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, South Park has been renewed on Comedy Central through 2027, taking cable's longest-running scripted series through an unprecedented 30th season. The first six South Park original made-for-streaming events are now available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

