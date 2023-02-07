PLUTO TV CONTINUES ITS EXPANSION IN CANADA, NOW STREAMING OVER 120 FREE CHANNELS FOLLOWING NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH BLUE ANT MEDIA

New Blue Ant Channels Include Homeful, HauntTV, Crimetime, and HistoryTime

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ -- Pluto TV, the leading FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) service and international producer, distributor and channel operator, Blue Ant Media, officially announced today they are new partners in content with four Blue Ant Media-owned channels now live on Pluto TV in Canada. The new channels include HauntTV, Crimetime, HistoryTime and Homeful, giving viewers in Canada free access to Blue Ant Media's extensive library of paranormal, true crime, home improvement, and historical events programming.

"This deal builds on Blue Ant's partnership with Pluto TV as we continue to expand our footprint and bring our popular roster of genre-based, free streaming channels to fans nationwide," said Jamie Schouela, President, Global Channels and Media, Blue Ant Media. "We've had great success launching Blue Ant's channels on Pluto TV in multiple global markets, and we're excited for Canadians to meet us on this platform."

"Blue Ant Media is a leader in producing captivating stories for audiences everywhere and we're so pleased to partner with them to bring hundreds of hours of new content and channels to Pluto TV in Canada," said Katrina Kowalski, Vice President of Content, Pluto TV and Paramount+ in Canada.

Homeful will offer Pluto TV viewers in Canada access to hundreds of hours of real estate, design and home improvement programming, including the iconic library of original series from home renovation pioneer and TV superstar, Mike Holmes. These series include Holmes on Homes and Holmes Inspection. HauntTV, a dedicated paranormal channel, will launch on Pluto TV with Hotel Paranormal (narrated by Dan Aykroyd), Paranormal Survivor and Ghostly Encounters. The 24/7 true crime channel, Crimetime, will feature series such as The Killer Within, How I Caught The Killer and An Unexpected Killer. Finally, HistoryTime will offer fascinating series and documentaries that give context to historical people and events, with titles such as Hitler's Gold, Fidel Castro: An Unauthorized Bio and Who Killed Gandhi?

Blue Ant Media currently has its global free streaming channels available in other Pluto TV markets; Nature Time is available in France, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Spain; HauntTV is available in the UK; and Love Nature launched as a branded block on Pluto TV in the U.S (available in both English and Spanish audio) in 2019.

Pluto TV launched in Canada on December 1, 2022. With more than 100 channels and more than 20,000 hours of FREE content, this was the strongest launch content offering of any international market, fueled by Paramount, Corus and third-party content. Pluto TV has been embraced by Canadians. Since its launch, it was the most downloaded app on Android and among the top 5 most downloaded applications on the majority of App Stores. Pluto TV is available for free, with no registration required. Canadian users can watch Pluto TV via web at www.pluto.tv , via the Pluto TV app for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung and LG devices, and via mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play.

In Canada, Corus Entertainment Inc. is the ad representative for Pluto TV.

