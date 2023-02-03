PLUTO TV ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE NEW FAST CHANNELS OUTtv PROUD AND SHADES OF BLACK IN CANADA

Pluto TV Continues to Dominate as a Leader in FAST with Robust Content Catalogues Marking the Worldwide Premiere of OUTtv Proud

Fuse Media's Shades of Black and OUTtv Proud FAST Channels Lead in Celebrating Black Culture and 2SLGBTQ+ People and Communities

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ -- As announced today exclusively at Prime Time in Ottawa, Ont., Pluto TV, the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service, and Fuse Media, a Latino-owned multi-platform entertainment company dedicated to empowering, celebrating, and amplifying young multicultural voices around the world, have secured the first North American distribution deal for OUTtv Proud launching on the service today. In addition, the companies have partnered to bring Shades of Black to Pluto TV Canada, streaming later this month on the service.

The OUTtv Proud channel, making its worldwide debut and now streaming on Pluto TV Canada, super-serves 2SLGBTQ+ audiences with a blend of rising stars and top talent in truly original programming. With an extensive collection of OUTtv's original series, documentaries, films and specials which are custom-made to entertain, advocate for and galvanize global queer audiences, the channel launches with more than 400 hours of content. OUTtv Proud is a partnership between Fuse Media and OUTtv, the world's first 2SLGBTQ+ network and streaming service.

The Shades of Black Channel celebrates Black culture with high-calibre stars and captivating stories. What matters –on your block and worldwide – comes together on Shades of Black with an exclusive collection of studio and independent films, scripted and reality series, powerful documentaries, and specials that authentically represent global Black culture. Shades of Black is a partnership between Cinedigm, Quincy Newell's TwentyOne14 Media and Fuse Media.

"Paramount has a long-standing commitment to increasing diverse representation, both onscreen and off," said Katrina Kowalski, Vice President of Content, Pluto TV and Paramount+ in Canada. "This partnership speaks to our commitment, while also enhancing Pluto TV's already vast channel lineup. We are proud to expand our library of hit shows and films to offer these new channels – OUTtv Proud and Shades of Black – exclusively to Canadians, completely free."

"The response to Fuse Media's FAST channels from distributors around the globe has been tremendous," said Fuse Media Chairman & CEO, Miguel Roggero. "Shades of Black continues to connect with viewers, surpassing one billion minutes watched in 2022; and we are excited to grow the audience for our newest offering, OUTtv Proud. The success of our DEI-focused FAST channels shows that content that entertains and empowers knows no boundaries."

"We are proud of our reputation for truly original LGBTQ+ programming and always strive to make our content available to audiences everywhere," said Brad Danks, OUTtv CEO. "OUTtv Proud will increase distribution and discovery of our series, documentaries and films even further."

Pluto TV launched in Canada on December 1, 2022. With more than 100 channels and more than 20,000 hours of FREE content, this was the strongest launch content offering of any international market, fueled by Paramount, Corus and third-party content. Pluto TV has been embraced by Canadians. Since its launch, it was the most downloaded app on Android and among the top 5 most downloaded applications on the majority of App Stores. Pluto TV is available for free, with no registration required. Canadian users can watch Pluto TV via web at www.pluto.tv, via the Pluto TV app for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung and LG devices, and via mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play.

In Canada, Corus Entertainment Inc. is the ad representative for Pluto TV.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, is the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience of 72 million monthly active users. The Emmy® award-winning service curates a diverse lineup of channels, in partnership with nearly 400 international media companies, offering a wide array of genres, languages and categories featuring movies, television series, sports, news, lifestyle, kids and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web and connected TV devices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV's growing international footprint extends across three continents and over 30 countries and territories.

About Fuse Media

Fuse Media is a Latino-owned, multi-platform entertainment company dedicated to empowering, celebrating, and amplifying young, multicultural voices. With a portfolio of award-winning original content and a growing global footprint, Fuse strives to authentically reflect the world of its young and diverse audience, pioneering a multicultural and creative destination. The Fuse Media family includes Fuse, Fuse+, Backstage, Shades of Black, Latino Vibes, OUTtv Proud, Camptastic, FM (Fuse Music), fuse.tv, and Fuse Content Studio, its in-house production arm, as well as a growing branded content and live events business.

About OUTtv

OUTtv is the world's first LGBTQ+ television and streaming service. Home to a compelling mix of inclusive, queer-focused content from comedy to drama, documentaries, reality, and award-winning movies. OUTtv is dedicated to telling stories by and for the community and is the world's leading provider of queer content. OUTtv Originals include Call Me Mother, Gogo For The Gold, For The Love of DILFs, The Villbergs Chronicles, Iconic Justice, Hot Haus, Trixie Mattel: Skinny Legend, My Trans Journey and the documentary strand OutSpoken.

About Corus Entertainment Inc. Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

