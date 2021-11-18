Plurilock Security Solutions Advancements Bolstered by Continuous Innovation with Assistance from Boast

Best-in-class cybersecurity company pushes limits for its authentication solutions—built on advanced behavioral-biometric technologies—through investment in innovation

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, utilized scientific research and experimental development (SR&ED) tax credits and Boast's expertise through its subsidiary, Plurilock Security Solutions Inc. ('"Plurilock Security Solutions") to bolster innovation of Plurilock's continuous authentication cybersecurity products.

The world's data security is continually being challenged, and to combat the growing number of devastating cyber-attacks impacting enterprises, newer technologies are needed to ensure the safety of networks and critical assets. Plurilock's mission is to serve as a zero-trust solution, using proprietary, AI-driven behavioral-biometric technology to protect organizations by continuously authenticating the identity of device users.

"Our technology provides the missing piece of the zero-trust puzzle, enabling organizations to protect their devices without adding friction for their employees," said Ian L. Paterson, Plurilock CEO. "Being the leader in continuous authentication means we need to constantly innovate to provide the best possible product and stay ahead of the growing cyber threat."

Plurilock pursued a public listing in 2020 with the TSX Venture Exchange followed by the OTCQB Venture Market to further accelerate the Company's growth. Prior to Plurilock transitioning to a public company, its subsidiary, Plurilock Security Solutions engaged tax incentive technology specialist Boast® to capture eligible tax incentives from the Canadian government's SR&ED program.

"Our work with Boast on leveraging SR&ED and IRAP program funding laid the foundation for Plurilock to successfully file three patents, increasing our competitive moat, which would have been very difficult without the SR&ED funds," said Paterson.

"Plurilock makes innovation a continuous commitment," said Lloyed Lobo, Boast co-founder. "They use their advancements to spur growth and differentiation, and they accelerate job growth and the development of new technology. Throughout our engagement with Plurilock Security Solutions, Boast's used its AI-powered software which makes eligibility determination seamless"

