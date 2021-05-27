Pluribus Technologies Inc acquires ICOM Productions Inc.

ICOM offers custom digital learning solutions incl. learning portals, virtual & augmented reality, and gamification. Tweet this

Richard Adair, CEO of Pluribus said, "ICOM represents our fourth acquisition in the eLearning vertical and our first with in-house content creation abilities. We are excited to take their leading-edge offerings such as Virtual Reality courses to our customers to provide a seamless eLearning solution".

ICOM Productions offers customized digital learning solutions, including custom learning portals, virtual reality, augmented reality, gamification, and a full spectrum of learning media. ICOM has won many awards, including Brandon Hall Excellence in Learning, Horizon Gold, and has also been recognized by Waterstone as one of Canada's most admired corporate cultures.

"I am thrilled to have ICOM Productions be part of the Pluribus vision that will allow us to excel in our next phase of growth" said Kevin Jones, CEO of ICOM Productions Inc. "We look forward to continuing to maximize our drive for innovation by bringing new product offerings to our existing clients while leveraging new markets. In short, this is great for Pluribus, ICOM and our customers."

About ICOM Productions Inc.

Since 1996, ICOM Productions has been at the forefront of developing innovative learning solutions, partnering with some of the world's largest and most dynamic organizations to create high-impact products with targeted learning objectives. Specialization in Online Learning, Video and Motion Graphics Production, Virtual Reality and 3D Development and Eco Learning Systems.

For additional information, visit www.icomproductions.ca

About Pluribus Technologies Inc.

Pluribus Technologies (named from the Latin term meaning "from many, becomes one") was founded in 2018 with the goal of consolidating the smaller players in the B2B software industry. Pluribus helps entrepreneurs exit their businesses by providing them with a liquidity event when they are seeking a succession plan. The management team of former owner-operators builds upon the legacy created with loyal customers and employees, taking businesses to the next level of success.

For additional information, visit www.pluribustechnologies.com

For Further Information:

Diane Pedreira, Chief Operating Officer, Pluribus Technologies Inc.

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Pluribus Technologies Inc.

