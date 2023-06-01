Pluribus Technologies Corp. Expands Management Team and Appoints Nancy Fahy to Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Pluribus Technologies Corp. (TSXV: PLRB) ("Pluribus" or the "Company"), a growing acquirer of small, profitable technology companies, is pleased to announce the expansion of its management team with the appointment of Nancy Fahy as Chief Financial Officer. The Company's former CFO Mr. Simon Giannakis will transition his role to oversee the Company's M&A function.

Nancy Fahy will join the executive leadership team of Pluribus, reporting to Richard Adair, CEO. She is a seasoned finance professional with over 15 years of leadership experience at Ernst & Young LLP (EY). Most recently, Nancy was an Associate Partner in M&A, leading financial due diligence engagements for large private equity clients across several sectors, including technology, aviation and consumer products. She has extensive M&A experience across North America and Europe, having worked in EY's London UK office for five years. Nancy began her career in the EY audit practice in Toronto. She holds a Master of Management and Professional Accounting from the University of Toronto and a B.A.H from Queen's University.

"I'm pleased to welcome Nancy to the Pluribus team," said Richard Adair, CEO of Pluribus Technologies. "Her extensive experience in both the audit and M&A groups at EY and her track record growing and leading high performing teams will complement our existing dynamic executive leadership team."

"I would also like to thank Simon Giannakis for his leadership and dedication as CFO in supporting Pluribus through the go public process, bank refinancing and a period of high growth over the past two years as we scaled the business. This change enables Simon to utilize his extensive experience from his tenure at Enghouse Systems to focus on developing and executing a robust strategic capital deployment plan which maximizes flexibility and creativity in this uncertain macroeconomic environment and prepares the Company for its next phase of accelerated growth from M&A."

Stock Option Grant

Pluribus has granted incentive stock options ("Options") to purchase an aggregate of 150,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company to Nancy Fahy pursuant to the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Grant"). The Options are exercisable until June 1, 2028 at a price of $1.14 per Common Share, and vest in accordance with the following schedule: 1/3 on December 1, 2023, 1/3 on June 1, 2024 and 1/3 on June 1, 2025.

The issuance of the Options, as contemplated in this news release, is subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and TSXV approval.

Pluribus is a technology company that is a value-based acquirer of small, profitable business-to-business technology companies in a range of verticals and industries. Pluribus provides its acquisitions access to experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnership opportunities, a diverse portfolio of customers in different geographical markets and enabling technologies to create new revenue streams and provide the opportunity for these companies to grow in their respective markets. For more information, please visit:

https://www.pluribustechnologies.com/

