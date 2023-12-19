Plug and Play Alberta Announces Partnership with Shell Canada

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ -- Shell Canada has joined the Plug and Play Alberta Sustainability program to leverage emerging technologies while also seeking future partnerships and investments in startups. The collaboration will enable Shell Canada to source and partner with top technology startups.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shell Canada into the Plug and Play Alberta family, showcasing our commitment to fostering open innovation on a global scale. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision for leveraging technology to address environmental challenges," Wade Bitaraf , Founder of Plug and Play Energy, said.

The Plug and Play Sustainability program focuses on bringing together game-changing ideas from different industries and countries onto one platform to solve some of the greatest environmental challenges that society faces today. Originating in Silicon Valley in 2019, the program has since expanded to encompass 10 international hubs, accelerated over 160 startups, facilitated 224 pilot projects and proof of concepts, and deployed more than $185 million in capital.

For more information on how startups can join the innovation platform, please visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/join.

About Plug and Play Alberta

Plug and Play Alberta is building a world-class innovation platform to attract top technology and investment to the region and support Albertan entrepreneurs to scale and grow, hire tech talent, and propel digital transformation across the province. Plug and Play is part of the Alberta Scaleup and Growth Accelerator Program that is run by a consortium led by Alberta Innovates. The consortium, which also includes the Government of Alberta, Edmonton Unlimited, the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund, and Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), allocated $35 million over three years to retain business accelerators. It's part of the Alberta government's goal to help create 20,000 jobs and increase technology firm revenue to $5 billion by 2030.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're in 50+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies, including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit pnptc.com .

Plug and Play Contacts

Wade Bitaraf

Founder, Energy

Plug and Play

[email protected]

Kristyn Coons

Senior Program Manager, Sustainability

Plug and Play Alberta

[email protected]

