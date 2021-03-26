Pluck launches Tea for Good - evidence-based wellness teas blended with Canadian ingredients

Our founder and Tea Sommelier Jennifer developed these teas with leading nutrition professor, scientist, and adaptogen expert Amy Symington , M.Sc. to ensure all formulations are safe, and evidence-based



These teas include chopped whole plant ingredients – not finely ground powders or dust (like the other brands), so they can be re-steeped for a second serving (or an extra-large single serving!)



Our pyramid tea bags are compostable, non-GMO corn-based and plastic-free (many companies use petrochemical based PP or PE to heat seal their wellness tea bags)



Tea for Good teas are hand-blended, packed, and shipped directly from our facility, ensuring optimal freshness



Each blend includes a key Canadian-grown ingredient

About the Blends:

Renew: Harness the power of chaga mushrooms (ours are sustainably sourced from the pristine Boreal forests of BC) in this turmeric and chai-spiced blend that's delicious on its own, or served up as a delicious chaga chai latte. This tea is anti-inflammatory, high antioxidant, and an effective tummy settler.

Defence: This Ontario-grown ginseng blend includes ginger, echinacea, and organic lemon peel. A delicious tea for immune support and soothing comfort if you're feeling a bit under the weather. Delicious hot - or served over ice.

Sleep: This Prince Edward County-grown lavender blend includes organic chamomile, ginger, and organic licorice root. A calming tea to drift off to at the end of the day – or to relax and de-stress any time.

Focus: Get in the zone with Focus – our awakening, concentration-boosting tea. This antioxidant-rich organic green tea blend includes organic peppermint, organic licorice, ginger, and organic grape skins sourced from Niagara. Formulated with your cognitive health in mind.

Tea for Good teas are now available at pluckteas.com in pouches of 30 tea bags.

About our Nutritionist Amy Symington, M.Sc.:

Amy Symington, M.Sc. is a nutrition professor, researcher and plant-based chef at George Brown College in Toronto, Canada. Aside from having a Masters in Applied Human Nutrition with a focus on functional foods and their health benefits, Amy has 20+ years of experience in the food industry including in restaurants, cafes, catering, hosting private events and galas and as well as volunteering in community kitchens. Amy is the Culinary Nutrition Program Coordinator at Gilda's Club Greater Toronto (GCGT), a not-for-profit cancer organization, she is the Executive Chef for Humane Society International (HSI) Canada, she volunteers with the Toronto Veg Food Bank (TVFB) as a chef and nutrition consultant and does recipe development and food writing for various publications in Toronto and worldwide. Amy believes in the evidence-based health and environmental benefits of plant-based diets and is the recent author of The Long Table Cookbook: Plant-based recipes for optimal health. She enjoys baking with her kids, cooking, running without her kids and drinking really good tea.

About Pluck Tea:

Pluck Tea is an award-winning Toronto-based premium tea company lead by Certified Tea Sommelier and passionate entrepreneur Jennifer Commins. Founded in 2012, Pluck provides premium loose and bagged teas to leading restaurants, hotels, cafes, and specialty retailers – many of which include ingredients grown in Canada. Pluck Tea is an independently owned and operated, woman-led, Canadian business.

In 2019, Pluck Tea was honoured to be selected as a recipient of the Women's Entrepreneurship Strategy Fund by the Government of Canada. In 2020, Jennifer was named a Woman of Inspiration by the prestigious Universal Women's Network.

SOURCE Pluck Tea Inc.

For further information: please contact Jennifer, Founder and CEO, at [email protected]