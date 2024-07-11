Plitio Online Pharmacy Unveils Expansion Strategy and Augmented Services

VANCOUVER, BC, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Plitio , a front-runner in the online pharmacy sector, is thrilled to share its remarkable achievements and forward-looking plans. With an existing user base of 7,000, Plitio is committed to delivering superior pharmacy services and improving the health and wellness of the community.

All-Inclusive Services and Same-Day Delivery

Plitio takes pride in its extensive range of services, guaranteeing prompt and accurate delivery of medications to customers. We offer same-day delivery through three different carriers, ensuring we always fulfill our delivery commitments. This dedication to dependability and convenience distinguishes us in the online pharmacy market.

Partnership with major organization

In a strategic initiative to broaden our scope and services, Plitio has joined forces with major organizations, becoming their pharmacy of choice. This alliance enables us to cater to a wider community, ensuring more individuals have access to the medications they require.

Cutting-Edge Automation

Our state-of-the-art automated system has transformed our prescription and compliance package preparation process. By harnessing advanced technology, we have minimized errors to almost zero and reduced preparation time to a mere three minutes. This guarantees that our customers receive their medications swiftly and accurately, enhancing their overall experience.

Future Expansion to Ontario and Saskatchewan

Aligned with our mission to bring comfort and safety to society, Plitio is poised to extend its services to Ontario and Saskatchewan by mid-2025. This expansion will enable us to serve a larger Canadian population, offering the same top-quality pharmaceutical services that have earned us a trusted reputation in the industry.

Introduction of Central Fill Services

Alongside our expansion plans, Plitio is delighted to introduce central fill services. These services are designed to assist independent pharmacies by offering automated prescription processing. By utilizing VBM machines from McKesson Canada , we ensure the entire process is automated and final-checked by our pharmacists, reducing errors and mistakes to an absolute minimum.

About Plitio

Plitio is a pioneering online pharmacy located in Vancouver's Lower Mainland. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional pharmaceutical services, leveraging advanced technology to enhance accuracy and efficiency. Our objective is to make healthcare more accessible and reliable for everyone.

By capitalizing on our cutting-edge technology and expanding our reach, Plitio continues to raise the bar for online pharmacies, ensuring every customer receives the highest standard of care.

SOURCE Plitio Pharmacy

For more information, please visit our website or contact us at: https://www.plitio.com/contact-us