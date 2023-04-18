Plex Triples YoY Viewership in Canada, Continuing Expansion in Market

Millions of Minutes Watched and Thousands of Free Titles Now Streaming

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ -- Plex , a global streaming media platform, tripled its total viewership in Canada across both users and minutes watched year-over-year (YoY), resulting in millions of minutes watched since last Spring. With over 76% of Canadians watching streaming content and more than half (52%) tuning in to free ad-supported TV (FAST),* Plex's expansion in the market is significant and demonstrates its continued focus on catering to its global audience.

FAST and AVOD

FAST viewership in Canada grew significantly with millions of minutes of FAST content watched over the past year. Plex currently offers 246 FAST channels in Canada, nearly doubling its channel lineup in the market since last year, with BBC Studios' Top Gear and PBS Antiques Roadshow as some of its top performing channels. Additionally, Plex has over 30,000 advertising-based video on-demand (AVOD) titles available to stream, including the recently added classic series Kung Fu from Warner Bros. Television, which originally debuted in 1972.

"The growth of Plex in Canada is a testament to our commitment to providing the best streaming experience to our audience," said Shawn Eldridge, Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Content, Plex. "Our tripled viewership and expanded channel lineup demonstrates our ability to provide quality content to meet the diverse viewing habits of Canadians. Our collaborative efforts with distributors has enriched our content library, and we welcome new partners to join us in our mission to bring premium-quality entertainment to our audience and continue our success in the Canadian market."

Plex is also introducing its first owned and operated FAST channel in Canada, Plex Picks, a 24/7 entertainment channel featuring movies and series spanning across different genres, including crime, horror, mystery, sci-fi and thriller. Following the launch of the channel in the U.S., Plex Picks will be available to Canadian users starting May 10 with titles including Filth, Good Time, The Witch and more available to stream.

Canadian Partner Growth

With a focus on providing viewers access to the content they want to watch, Plex continues to expand its partnership efforts in the Canadian market. Since last year, Plex has introduced content from several Canadian-based partners and distributors, including VVS Films and Elevation Pictures, bringing in popular titles such as I, Tonya, Chef, Spring Breakers and more. Additionally, Plex launched several new high performing FAST channels in the market including MotorTrend FAST TV and BBC Food, plus a number of fan-favorite single series channels like Classic Doctor Who from BBC Studios, Midsomer Murders from All3Media International, and Baywatch from Fremantle. Plex's dedication to catering to a wide spectrum of viewers is reinforced by its continued collaborative efforts with strategic partners in the Canadian market, which not only enriches its content library, but also expands its scope of free, premium-quality entertainment.

*Data from Roku's 2023 Video-on-Demand (VOD) Evolution study

About Plex

Plex is the most comprehensive entertainment platform available today. A one-stop destination to stream movies, TV shows, and music, Plex solves the streaming media struggle by making it quick and easy to find and play any movie or TV show being streamed online. Plex is the first and only streaming platform to offer free ad-supported movies, shows, and Live TV, paired with the ability to easily search for any title ever made and create a customized watchlist for all the movies and shows you're interested in watching, regardless of where they are being streamed. Plex has partnered with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Warner Brothers Discovery, NBC Universal, Paramount, AMC, A+E, BBC, Lionsgate, Hallmark Media, E.W. Scripps, A24, Relativity, Hearst, and Crackle. Acting as one window into all streaming services and a user's personal media library, Plex serves up the most relevant content for all of its users.

The company is independently owned, backed by Intercap and Kleiner Perkins. For more, visit https://www.plex.tv , follow @plex on Twitter, or find us on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

