Plena Global Completes Commercial CBD Shipments from Colombia to Europe

Shipments to Germany and the Netherlands confirm Plena Global's pathways of distribution for its B2B medical cannabis

Highlights:

Capacity to produce +25,000 new clones weekly;

Planting +6,000 new cannabis plants weekly;

Production increasing to +1,100 kg of dry cannabis weekly;

Low production costs for quality medical cannabis products;

Commercial large-scale production of CBD and THC products scheduled for Q1 2020.

VICTORIA, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Plena Global Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "Plena Global"), a large-scale B2B supplier of medical cannabis, is pleased to announce that its Colombian subsidiary has successfully delivered commercial shipments of CBD isolate to licensed pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in Germany; with an additional shipment cleared by customs for delivery in the Netherlands. Further shipments are planned prior to year-end.

"We are excited to supply consistent and high quality, medical grade cannabis products to licensed manufacturers in Europe. Plena Global has evolved significantly since our first scientific export of CBD isolate to Canada in June 2019. The successful export of the shipments to Europe is a milestone for our company, and the industry, and a step towards providing global access to medical cannabis at scale" says Richard Zwicky, CEO of Plena Global.

Plena Global is engaged in large-scale commercial production for 2020 at its 3,200,000 sq. ft. (30 ha) facility outside of Bogotá, Colombia using a combination of high-technology and standard greenhouses and large-scale outdoor grow.

The Company strictly adheres to all regulatory requirements and follows both Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (GACP) and European Good Manufacturing Practices (EU-GMP) standards and procedures. The Company also has rigorous quality and compliance controls to ensure secure shipment of products.

About Plena Global

Plena Global is a global B2B cannabis production company, headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia, focused on supplying medical-grade cannabis products to licensed producers, pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers and distributors worldwide. With diversified landholdings strategically located in South America, Plena Global is able to scale cultivation and production operations in optimal growing environments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Plena Global Holdings Inc.

For further information: Richard Zwicky, CEO, rzwicky@plena.global

Related Links

https://plena-global.com/#video

