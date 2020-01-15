Please Join Us! ARThritis Soirée, May 21, 2020

Bill Henderson, Lead Singer of Chilliwack to perform.

VANCOUVER, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Get your tickets now for a great night to benefit Arthritis Research Canada and life-saving arthritis research. Presented by Macdonald Realty, the 8th annual ARThritis Soirée is taking place May 21, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Roof, Hotel Vancouver. Early bird tickets are now on sale at arthritissoiree.ca

Why an ARThritis Soirée? Research has shown that art can improve one's wellbeing and therefore can be a great element in helping to manage a chronic disease.

Hosted by Man About Town, Fred Lee – this elegant cocktail reception offers guests the opportunity to network and mingle while enjoying a fabulous array of hors d'oeuvres, fantastic BC wines and champagne, along with an amazing raffle, exciting silent and live auctions, and a fantastic performance by Chilliwack's lead singer and guitarist, Bill Henderson.

The ARThritis Soirée shines a spotlight on arthritis and the critical need to support life-changing arthritis research. "Arthritis is something that affects so many people of all walks of life," said Dan Scarrow, president of Macdonald Real Estate Group and the event's Presenting Sponsor, "And with over 1,000 agents and staff in our company, we know that almost all of them have been impacted by arthritis, whether it's personally, a friend, or a loved one."

Arthritis is more serious than most people think! Over 6 million Canadians, young and old, are affected by arthritis. Arthritis Research Canada has assembled a team of world-class research scientists who in partnership with our patient advisors are working diligently to find answers and save lives, by getting research results into the hands of those who need it most!

"Support for arthritis research is critical to helping us tackle this devastating illness," said Arthritis Research Canada's Scientific Director, Dr. John Esdaile, "We are grateful to those individuals and businesses who donate and help advance research aimed at arthritis prevention, early diagnosis, better treatment, and improved quality of life."

For tickets and more information, visit arthritissoiree.ca. Please join us on May 21st to help support leading edge arthritis research.

About ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Led by world-renowned rheumatologist, Dr. John Esdaile, Arthritis Research Canada's scientific team of over 100 are creating a future where people living with arthritis are empowered to triumph over pain and disability. Within British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec, Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at arthritis prevention, early diagnosis, new and better treatment, and improved quality of life.

SOURCE Arthritis Research Canada

For further information: Marketing and Communications, Arthritis Research Canada, 604-207-4010 or, [email protected]; www.arthritisresearch.ca

Related Links

http://www.arthritisresearch.ca/

