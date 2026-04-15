FREDERICTON, NB, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) today announced its April 2026 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.02333 per unit ($0.28 annualized). The April distribution will be payable on May 15, 2026 to unitholders of record as at April 30, 2026.

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2025 includes interests in 191 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants with a focus on the essential needs, value and convenience market segments. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

SOURCE Plaza Retail REIT

Jason Parravano, President & Chief Executive Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 514.268.8615; Jim Drake, Chief Financial Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 902.483.4064