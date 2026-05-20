Plaza Retail REIT Announces Trustee Resignations

FREDERICTON, NB, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza" or the "Trust") (TSX: PLZ.UN) today announced that Doug McGregor and Jane Marshall have advised the Trust they will not stand for re-election at the upcoming annual meeting of unitholders on May 27, 2026 (the "Annual Meeting") and have resigned from the board of trustees (the "Board"). Their decisions align with the Trust's ongoing focus on board renewal and the continued evolution of its governance, strategic priorities and long-term unitholder objectives.

The Board thanks both individuals for their years of service and contributions to the Trust during their respective terms.

The Trust will be filing an amended management information circular ("Amended Circular") in connection with the Annual Meeting. The Amended Circular will replace the version originally filed on April 24, 2026 and will be accessible on Plaza's website at www.plaza.ca and under the Trust's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Trust confirms that the meeting date and record date for determining unitholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting remain unchanged. Unitholders who have not yet voted are encouraged to vote. Any unitholders who previously submitted proxies do not need to take any further action as those proxies remain valid for use at the Annual Meeting.

The Board remains committed to maintaining strong governance and disciplined oversight to support sustainable unitholder value creation, with continued focus on operational performance, strategic execution and alignment with unitholder interests.

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2026 includes interests in 190 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants with a focus on the essential needs, value and convenience market segments. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca .

CAUTIONARY LANGUAGE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward–looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Trust's ongoing focus on board renewal and the filing of the amended management information circular in connection with the Annual Meeting. The forward–looking information in this news release is based on certain expectations and assumptions, including the timely filing and availability of the Amended Circular and the absence of unforeseen events affecting the Annual Meeting. Forward–looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including changes in regulatory or stock exchange requirements, timing constraints, third–party or intermediary issues, and other risks described in Plaza's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward–looking information. Plaza does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

SOURCE Plaza Retail REIT

Jason Parravano, President & Chief Executive Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 514.268.8615; Jim Drake, Chief Financial Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 902.483.4064