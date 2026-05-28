Plaza Retail REIT Announces the Election of its Board of Trustees
News provided byPlaza Retail REIT
May 28, 2026, 14:30 ET
FREDERICTON, NB, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) is pleased to announce that each of the trustee nominees proposed for election in its amended and restated management information circular dated March 25, 2026 were elected at Plaza's annual meeting of unitholders held on May 27, 2026 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the votes received are as follows:
|
Candidate
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Earl Brewer
|
42,151,783
|
99.49 %
|
215,328
|
0.51 %
|
Graham Garner
|
42,205,818
|
99.62 %
|
161,293
|
0.38 %
|
Stephen Johnson
|
37,685,817
|
88.95 %
|
4,681,294
|
11.05 %
|
Lynda Savoie
|
42,105,179
|
99.38 %
|
261,932
|
0.62 %
|
Michael Zakuta
|
42,139,519
|
99.46 %
|
227,592
|
0.54 %
Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on Plaza's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
ABOUT PLAZA
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2026 includes interests in 190 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants with a focus on the essential needs, value and convenience market segments. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.
SOURCE Plaza Retail REIT
Jason Parravano, Chief Operating Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 514.268.8615; Jim Drake, Chief Financial Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 902.483.4064
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