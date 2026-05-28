Plaza Retail REIT Announces the Election of its Board of Trustees

FREDERICTON, NB, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) is pleased to announce that each of the trustee nominees proposed for election in its amended and restated management information circular dated March 25, 2026 were elected at Plaza's annual meeting of unitholders held on May 27, 2026 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the votes received are as follows:

Candidate Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Earl Brewer 42,151,783 99.49 % 215,328 0.51 % Graham Garner 42,205,818 99.62 % 161,293 0.38 % Stephen Johnson 37,685,817 88.95 % 4,681,294 11.05 % Lynda Savoie 42,105,179 99.38 % 261,932 0.62 % Michael Zakuta 42,139,519 99.46 % 227,592 0.54 %

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on Plaza's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2026 includes interests in 190 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants with a focus on the essential needs, value and convenience market segments. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

SOURCE Plaza Retail REIT

Jason Parravano, Chief Operating Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 514.268.8615; Jim Drake, Chief Financial Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 902.483.4064