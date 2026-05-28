Plaza Retail REIT Announces the Election of its Board of Trustees

News provided by

Plaza Retail REIT

May 28, 2026, 14:30 ET

FREDERICTON, NB, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) is pleased to announce that each of the trustee nominees proposed for election in its amended and restated management information circular dated March 25, 2026 were elected at Plaza's annual meeting of unitholders held on May 27, 2026 (the "Meeting").  The detailed results of the votes received are as follows:  

Candidate

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Earl Brewer

42,151,783

99.49 %

215,328

0.51 %

Graham Garner

42,205,818

99.62 %

161,293

0.38 %

Stephen Johnson

37,685,817

88.95 %

4,681,294

11.05 %

Lynda Savoie

42,105,179

99.38 %

261,932

0.62 %

Michael Zakuta

42,139,519

99.46 %

227,592

0.54 %

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on Plaza's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2026 includes interests in 190 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants with a focus on the essential needs, value and convenience market segments. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

SOURCE Plaza Retail REIT

Jason Parravano, Chief Operating Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 514.268.8615; Jim Drake, Chief Financial Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 902.483.4064

Organization Profile

Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza Retail REIT is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, with total assets of +/- $1.0 billion. Plaza's properties include a mix of strip plazas, stand-alone small box retail outlets and enclosed shopping centres,...