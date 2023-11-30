Plaza Partners announces rebrand as Resident

With 15 exceptional sites in greater Toronto, the newly rebranded company asserts its resident-first approach to mixed-use development and community placemaking.

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Plaza Partners, a real estate investment, development, and management company, debuts its new name and comprehensive rebrand as Resident. Under its new brand, Resident will continue to leverage its extensive in-house expertise and industry relationships as it prepares to deliver a number of high-profile development sites across Toronto.

"Resident reflects who we are today: a company that prides itself on a people-first approach," says Pinny Kaufman, Chief Executive Officer of Resident. "From the time that we started the company in 2016, our approach has been to realize the potential of underutilized sites in strong locations, close to transit and community amenities."

In announcing the rebrand, Resident looks ahead to an exciting new chapter. Six of the company's sites—including those located in the Annex, St. Clair West, and Cabbagetown in Toronto and one of its master planned, transit-oriented sites in Mississauga —have been approved for mixed-use residential redevelopment.

The company, which boasts a 6.5 million square foot development pipeline, remains active in looking at new opportunities. Last quarter, Resident acquired a 4.5-acre site in Pickering, located at 1095 Kingston Road. The area has been identified as part of the City's intensification study and will be a critical component in supporting Pickering's growth. The site is currently an active commercial plaza.

"We manage our assets throughout the redevelopment process and activate our sites with independent retailers, office tenants, and more. Our approach connects us to the community well in advance of project launches or shovels breaking ground," says Ornella Richichi, Chief Development Officer of Resident. "As we embark on our upcoming developments, our new brand captures how we create spaces that contribute to the overall well-being of the people in our neighbourhoods."

Prior to developing its properties, Resident is committed to maintaining activity and vibrancy on its sites, creating short-term lease opportunities for a diverse array of tenants who contribute to their neighbourhoods, from artist studios to educational facilities, and recreational space. As Resident looks to the future, this will remain a cornerstone of the company's unique approach to asset management and community building.

There will be no changes to Resident's corporate structure and staff through this transition. To learn more about Resident, please visit Resident.ca.

About Resident (formerly Plaza Partners)

Founded in 2016, Resident is a Toronto-based real estate investment and development company. As a boutique firm with a hands-on team, Resident has led the development of mixed-use sites across the Greater Toronto Area while managing assets through thorough tenant relations. Resident specializes in realizing the potential of underdeveloped properties to better support the broader communities in which they are located.

