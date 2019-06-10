Jeremy Diamond: "Playoff Fever Could Lead to More Injuries at Toronto's Jurassic Park"

Jeremy Diamond, Senior Partner at Diamond and Diamond Lawyers, says his firm has had reports of injuries in and around Jurassic Park after a win.

"My brother in law Isaac, a partner at our firm, and I are huge Raptors fans and have been season ticket holders for the past six years," said Diamond. "As such, it's disappointing to hear reports from my staff that some have been injured during these well-intentioned celebrations."

Safety tips as provided by Diamond and Diamond:

Drink alcohol within moderation. Excessive intoxication can lead to violence and irrational decision making. Do not climb onto cars or poles. These are both considered private property and you could be personally liable. Wear bright clothing at night to avoid the possibility of a collision with a motor vehicle. Stay alert and stay close to a companion. Bring a backup battery charger in case you get lost. If you see violent or destructive activity taking place report it. As a bystander you have a responsibility to help mitigate damage. Just like while driving, keep a safe distance between you and those around you. Do not engage with someone who is excessively intoxicated on both a physical or verbal level as their behaviour can be unpredictable. Avoid throwing any sort of projectile in any direction. The consequences from even a small object can be deadly.

"Split second decisions made during mob mentality can have far reaching implications on your life," said Diamond. "You could be personally liable for injuries, financially bankrupt yourself or end up in jail. Let's all aim to keep the spirit of sport one that is free from tragedy."

Go Raps!

