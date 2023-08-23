Player celebrates $100,000 Win on Delta Bingo Online

OAKVILLE, ON, Aug. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - A Niagara resident is celebrating after winning $100,000 in a bingo game with Delta Bingo Online.

The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won the jackpot on August 5th in a special jackpot game. This 75-ball game was part of a spectacular summer series with over $200,000 in total prizes. The $100,000 winner was the only person to reach a full card and took home the entire prize.

"We are thrilled to congratulate our biggest prize winner to date," said Andy Buchan, Director of iGaming. "This is a life-changing win, and we are happy we could make it happen."

Delta Bingo Online is the only iBingo provider in Ontario, offering 75-ball bingo and 90-ball bingo with multiple prizes awarded daily. Players can also win real money prizes playing their collection of slot games.

The winner of the $100,000 jackpot has not yet announced how they plan to use their winnings. Delta Bingo Online continues to offer $20,000 bingo jackpots every Saturday at 7pm.

About Delta Bingo Online Delta Bingo Online operates under the gaming license registered to Delta iGaming Inc. and is regulated by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) as an iGaming operator in accordance with the Gaming Control Act, 1992 and the registrar's Standards for iGaming. Services facilities are operated by Grand Battery Holdings Limited. Delta Bingo Online partners with over 960 Ontario charities.

About Broadway Gaming Broadway Gaming is an online gaming company specializing in bingo with several brands including Butlers Bingo, Wink Bingo, Dotty Bingo, Wink Slots and many more. Over the course of the last twelve months the company secured a number of certifications for both its platform and its iBingo software. An ambitious company founded in 2010 by an entrepreneur with a successful track record in the online gaming space, Broadway Gaming has enjoyed significant growth and success. From its Dublin head office, the business employs over 200 people across 4 global operational centres and counting.

