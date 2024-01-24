PLAY to offer flights to Split, Croatia from Hamilton airport

Canadian travellers can fly on the first PLAY flight to Split on May 28

HAMILTON, ON, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - PLAY, a low-cost airline operating flights between Iceland and Europe, has launched ticket sales for flights to Split, Croatia. PLAY's first flight to Split will be on May 28, and it will operate once a week, every Tuesday, over the summer.

This will be the first time that scheduled flights are operated between Iceland and Split and this is also PLAY´s first destination in Croatia.

From John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport, Canadian passengers can fly to Split one way starting at $359. Travel for this new route will be facilitated through Split Airport in Croatia.

PLAY offers a streamlined, no-frills service without costly features such as magazines, Wi-Fi, and entertainment, allowing travellers to pay less and "play more." Rather than spending on travel extras, PLAY passengers can instead allocate their budget to the meaningful experiences, dining, or even excursions that make a trip memorable.

"Split is a dream destination for us at PLAY," said Birgir Jónsson, CEO, PLAY. "It has beautiful landscapes and a vibrant culture. I have no doubt this will be one of our most popular destinations this year. Everywhere we go, we give the competition a run for their money. We want to make travel more affordable and I am sure our Split services will be well received by Canadians who want to visit our beautiful country of Iceland."

"We are pleased to see PLAY continue to grow its extensive network of European destinations available from Hamilton International this summer with this announcement of Split, Croatia," said Cole Horncastle, Executive Managing Director, John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. "Adding Croatia via Iceland is exciting news as it will allow visitors to explore both bucket-list destinations while starting their journey with convenience and ease from Hamilton. We sincerely thank PLAY for its ongoing commitment to Hamilton International, providing seamless connections from Southern Ontario to the world."

As a transatlantic carrier between Europe and North America, PLAY operates from its hub at Keflavik Airport in Iceland, perfectly positioned between the two continents. PLAY offers passengers the option to prolong their layover into a multi-day stopover for no additional cost for those who want to visit Iceland before continuing their trip across the Atlantic. In Iceland, visitors have the chance to experience natural wonders such as waterfalls, glaciers, geysers and extraordinary wildlife just a few hours from Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, which is rich with culture, restaurants and a vibrant nightlife.

Since its first flight in June 2021, PLAY has expanded its fleet from three Airbus A320neo aircraft to today operating 10 Airbus A320/321neo aircraft. The average age of PLAY's aircraft is just over 2 years, making the passengers' journey comfortable, safe and reliable. With a network of nearly 40 destinations and over a million passengers flown since its launch, PLAY has a solid track record of an impressive 83 per cent on-time performance in 2023.

About PLAY

PLAY is a low-cost airline operating flights between Iceland and Europe, and North America as of 2022. Founded in Reykjavík in 2019 by a management team with significant experience in the aviation industry, the company operates flights on new Airbus A321NEO and A320NEO aircraft, offering streamlined, no-frills service that allows travelers to pay less and "play more." Safety comes first for PLAY. On-time performance, simplicity, happiness and low prices are the airline's core principles. The airline seeks to enable passengers to see the world, but not without considering its environmental impact. PLAY is being developed with sustainability initiatives and benchmarks in place to track and reduce fuel consumption, offset carbon emissions, and limit waste. Learn more or book a flight at flyplay.com or follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @PLAYairlines. For media resources, visit PLAY's online newsroom, flyplay.com/media.

About John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport

John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport is a growing international gateway for affordable travel and the largest overnight express freight airport in Canada. The Airport is owned by the City of Hamilton and managed under an agreement by TradePort International Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vantage Airport Group – an industry leading investor, developer and manager of airport assets. This allows Hamilton International to incorporate best-in-class practices from around the world into its operations. As an efficient facilitator of cargo and passenger operations, Hamilton International is an economic engine and responsible community partner. Its strategic location and uncongested 24/7 operations make it an attractive option for both passenger and cargo carriers looking to serve the Southern Ontario market. Learn more at flyhamilton.ca or follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @FlyYHM. For media resources, visit Hamilton International Airport's online newsroom, flyhamilton.ca/news.

SOURCE PLAY

For further information: Samiha Fariha, Golin, Cell: 647-268-6687, [email protected]