PLAY offers stopovers in Iceland at no additional cost

Canadian travellers can add up to 10 days in Iceland en route to their preferred European destination

HAMILTON, ON, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - PLAY, a low-cost airline operating flights between Iceland and Europe, announced today it now offers stopovers in Iceland for no additional cost, enabling travellers to visit two countries in one trip.

PLAY now offers stopovers in Iceland for up to 10 days for no additional cost. (CNW Group/PLAY)

The stopovers take advantage of the airline's hub-and-spoke model, with all flights connecting through Iceland. PLAY's stopovers will enable passengers to stay up to 10 days in Iceland to experience the island's incredible natural wonders including waterfalls, geysers, hot springs, glaciers and Northern lights. Canadian travellers can now book their stopover themselves on PLAY airlines' website at flyplay.com.

"PLAY has taken advantage of Iceland's location near Europe to bring travellers convenient flights and affordable fares, and now the stopover feature brings even more benefits to our passengers," said Birgir Jónsson, CEO, PLAY. "Rather than having a few hours layover in Iceland, travellers can make a stop at this bucket-list destination for an extra day or week to experience everything our home country has to offer. Long stayovers are a win-win for both us and our passengers to enable exploration at a low price."

In Canada, PLAY operates daily flights and seasonal services to more than 30 European destinations from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport, including Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, London, Copenhagen, Barcelona and Athens. The stopover service is available on all flights going through Iceland.

In January, PLAY announced the launch of ticket sales for flights to Split, Croatia via Iceland starting at $359 one way. Starting May 28, the new service will operate once a week, every Tuesday, over the summer. This marks the first time that scheduled flights will be operated between Iceland and Split, as well as PLAY's first destination in Croatia. Canadian passengers interested in exploring Iceland can prolong their layover into a multi-day stopover for no additional cost and then continue their journey to explore the stunning landscapes and vibrant culture of Split.

In 2023, PLAY flew 114,265 passengers across Europe and North America with an on-time arrival rate of 83 per cent. PLAY's pay-for-what-you-need model keeps its fares affordable. A personal item is included for the flight, and passengers can choose which upgrades they need for their trip, such as an in-flight meal, carry-on, checked bag, special bags for items such as golf sets, skis, strollers, and musical instruments, seats with extra legroom, cancellation protection and more.

"This new option from PLAY to prolong a layover into a multi-day stopover in Iceland will allow Canadians to see more for less, and supports Hamilton International's commitment to provide affordable travel options to passengers," said Cole Horncastle, Executive Managing Director, John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. "PLAY continues to grow its presence in the Canadian market from Hamilton International and this new feature is exciting news for travellers looking to explore multiple destinations in one trip."

