PLAY launches in Canada offering low-cost tickets to Europe

HAMILTON, ON, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - PLAY, a low-cost airline operating flights between Iceland and Europe, announced today service in Canada, with the first flights to Europe taking off in summer 2023. Starting today, travellers can book tickets from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport to 26 European destinations including London, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, Brussels, Stockholm, Gothenburg and more. Flight service from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport will begin on June 22, 2023.

To celebrate its inaugural flights from Canada, PLAY is offering travellers tickets for as low as $169 to 13 destinations across Europe, including Berlin Brandenburg (BER), Brussels (BRU), Copenhagen (CPH), Dublin (DUB), Göteborg Landvetter (GOT), London Stansted (STN), Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and to Keflavik (KEF) for only $129. This deal is valid for the Canadian departing flight of a roundtrip booking for flights scheduled between August and October 2023. The $129 and 169 price is inclusive of all mandatory taxes, fees and carrier charges, and is available today through Jan 31 at midnight Eastern Time. Restrictions and baggage fees apply, additional details of this promotion are available at flyplay.com/play-to-europe.

"Travellers around the world are hungry to venture to new destinations and recent data shows that 73 per cent of global travellers want vacations outside of their comfort zone," said Birgir Jónsson, CEO, PLAY. "We're proud to expand PLAY service to Canada with service in Hamilton, offering both Canadian and European travellers a new way to reach iconic destinations. With our reliable and affordable flights, travellers can enjoy their destination rather than overspending on the flight to get there."

PLAY offers a streamlined, no-frills service without costly features such as magazines, Wi-Fi, and entertainment, allowing travellers to pay less and "play more." Rather than spending on travel extras, PLAY passengers can instead allocate their budget to the meaningful experiences, dining, and excursions that make a trip memorable — or even add a stop to another destination along the way.

In 2022 PLAY flew 800,000 passengers across Europe and North America with an on-time arrival rate over 96 per cent. PLAY's pay-for-what-you-need model keeps its fares affordable. A personal item is included for the flight, and passengers can choose which upgrades they need for their trip, such as an in-flight meal, carry-on, checked bag, special bags for items such as golf sets, skis, strollers, and musical instruments, seats with extra legroom, cancellation protection and more.

With a PLAY account, travellers can book flights and have the peace of mind knowing that they can change flights when needed.

About PLAY

PLAY is a low-cost airline operating flights between Iceland and Europe, and North America as of 2022. Founded in Reykjavík in 2019 by a management team with significant experience in the aviation industry, the company operates flights on new Airbus A321NEO and A320NEO aircraft, offering streamlined, no-frills service that allows travelers to pay less and "play more." Safety comes first for PLAY. On-time performance, simplicity, happiness and low prices are the airline's core principles. The airline seeks to enable passengers to see the world, but not without considering its environmental impact. PLAY is being developed with sustainability initiatives and benchmarks in place to track and reduce fuel consumption, offset carbon emissions, and limit waste. Learn more or book a flight at flyplay.com or follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @PLAYairlines. For media resources, visit PLAY's online newsroom, flyplay.com/media.

