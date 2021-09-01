PLATO Testing to Offer Indigenous Software Tester Training Course in Collaboration with the Government of British Columbia, Métis Nation British Columbia, and Deloitte Canada

This will be the first time the program will be offered to Indigenous people living in Victoria and surrounding areas, after successful delivery in cities across the country. With support from MNBC, PLATO has embarked on a recruitment effort to attract potential students who will go on to study the fundamentals of software testing and apply what they've learned through a hands-on internship with the Government of British Columbia. Successful graduates of the course will be guaranteed a full-time, well-paying job with PLATO.

"We're excited to be offering the PLATO training course to those living in First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities in Victoria," says PLATO Founder Keith McIntosh. "What we've learned over the 15 classes we've run is that each class and each community has different needs to ensure success. The partnership we have formed with our friends at MNBC, Deloitte Canada, and the Government of BC ensures the three elements that each class needs: a robust recruitment effort that identifies the best candidates, the support of corporate Canadian leaders dedicated to reconciliation, and meaningful training opportunities followed by ongoing software testing work."

"Creating partnerships and avenues for success for our Métis people in this province is a key goal of MNBC," says Dean Gladue, MNBC Minister of Employment and Skills Training. "I look forward to working collaboratively with PLATO on their campaign and recruiting Métis people for this exciting opportunity in a cutting-edge industry."

The PLATO train-and-employ model provides students with five months of in-class training in software testing, followed by a three-month long internship with hands-on training. The PLATO Victoria cohort will be supported by a collaboration with industry-leading professional services firm, Deloitte Canada, and will provide critical technology services to various departments within the provincial government.

Interested members of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities in Victoria and surrounding areas can visit the PLATO Testing website for more information about the training and to apply: platotesting.com/victoria-bc.

About PLATO Testing

PLATO Testing, the country's only Indigenous-staffed and led IT services firm, was founded in 2015, and is striving to build a network of 1000 Indigenous software testers across Canada. PLATO currently employs 50 full-time Indigenous software testers, making a positive impact for clients from coast to coast. PLATO Testing has offices on or near Indigenous communities across Canada, in Fredericton, Miramichi, Sault Ste Marie, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

About MNBC

Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) represents nearly 90,000 self-identified Métis people in British Columbia, approximately one-third of the Indigenous population in B.C. The Métis National Council, the Government of Canada, and the B.C. Government recognize MNBC as the governing body for the Métis people in B.C. MNBC develops and enhances opportunities for Métis communities by implementing culturally relevant social and economic programs and services for all self-identified Métis within B.C., regardless of citizenship with MNBC.

