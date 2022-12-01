Plato's Closet® Hits Milestone with 500th Store

Franchisor Winmark - the Resale Company Continues to Grow as an Industry Leader as It Furthers its Mission to Provide Resale for Everyone™

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- Winmark Corporation , North America's leading franchisor of sustainable resale brands, has announced the 500th store opening of its industry leading teen and young adult resale concept, Plato's Closet®. The brand celebrated the record with a grand opening on December 1, 2022, in Windsor, ON, marking a key growth milestone for Plato's Closet.

Winmark - the Resale Company celebrated this exciting achievement with multi-unit franchise owners Scott and Lisa Doerr. The Doerr family have been involved with Winmark brands since 1999 when Scott's parents opened their first Once Upon A Child in London, ON. With a multi-generational family history of franchise owners with Winmark, Scott and Lisa look forward to opening their first Plato's Closet in Windsor, ON. Carrying on the legacy, Scott and Lisa's son Terry Doerr, and their longtime manager Tara Organ, will also soon open their first Plato's Closet together in London, ON in 2023.

"500 Plato's Closet locations is a huge accomplishment and a testament to our collective efforts with our franchise partners, their employees, and the team at Winmark to achieve this milestone. To see the impact that this brand has had on our franchise partners and their communities is inspiring," said Renae Gaudette, Chief Operating Office. "It is especially rewarding to share this experience with Scott and Lisa who are great franchise partners and passionate about serving their communities, their employees, and who understand the impact that our brands bring to their customers."

In 2022, Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child and Play It Again Sports ranked in the Franchise Times Top 500 with Once Upon A Child ranking #1 in its category. The resale industry is growing 25 times faster than traditional retail with an estimated 64 million people buying secondhand products, and is projected to be worth more than double that of fast fashion. Winmark is able to rapidly grow through strategic franchise development in order to keep up with consumer demand.

With over 2,800 available territories in the U.S. and Canada across all five brands, Winmark Corporation has its eyes set on targeted development and is actively seeking to grow with qualified franchisees. The brand has pinpointed Sacramento, Los Angeles and Boston for immediate expansion. This growth strategy is all part of the brand's overarching mission of providing Resale for Everyone™.

To learn more about Winmark - the Resale Company, and its franchise opportunities, visit: winmarkfranchises.com

About Plato's Closet®

Plato's Closet® leads the nation in the buying and selling of name brand, gently used apparel and accessories for teens and twenty-something girls and guys. With 500 franchised stores in the United States and Canada, we are focused on sustainability and shopping value for the latest styles and hottest brands, all in great condition. Plato's Closet is franchised by Winmark - the Resale Company, which also franchises Play It Again Sports®, Once Upon A Child®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. For more information visit www.platoscloset.com.

About Winmark Corporation

Winmark − the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At September 24, 2022, there were 1,291 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 54 franchises have been awarded but are not open.

