Platform Has 20k Healthcare Workers in Waiting to Address the Second Wave of COVID-19

BookJane's technology platform immediately connects and mobilizes healthcare workers to facilities with staffing needs

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - BookJane is the technology solution meeting the demand for physicians in Ontario's hospitals and clinics. With Ontario's second wave of COVID-19 forecasted to peak in mid-October, healthcare facilities across the province are using the platform to prepare for staffing surges.

With 20,000 healthcare workers currently on the platform, BookJane is helping over 700 North American healthcare facilities.

"BookJane is preparing healthcare facilities for the second wave of COVID-19 by helping prevent short-staffed facilities and overworked healthcare professionals," said Curtis Khan, CEO and Founder of BookJane. "Our platform enables healthcare facilities to immediately book and schedule healthcare workers, across roles, to fill staffing needs, while also streamlining communication between facilities and staff."

The first wave of COVID-19 left healthcare facilities across Ontario feeling vulnerable and unprepared. Facilities were ill-equipped to easily recruit and communicate with healthcare workers, both internally and externally, exacerbating the challenges faced during the crisis.

BookJane's technology platform is designed for healthcare facilities to mobilize, optimize and retain internal and external staff. Staff instantly see open shifts, posted by facilities, on their phone and can accept them in seconds. The platform significantly speeds up the shift fulfilment process — approximately 70% of shifts are accepted within 40 minutes — and reduces the burdensome administration of finding and securing staff for healthcare facilities with surging staff needs.

Facilities can use the platform with their external agency healthcare staff and also choose to post shifts to the over 20,000 fully-vetted, healthcare workers BookJane has at-the-ready on their platform.

Healthcare facilities also realize a 50% increase in shift fulfilment and a 30% increase in staff retention. As critical information needs to be shared by a facility with staff, the platform provides real-time, two-way communication between facilities and staff and among staff, all on their mobile devices.

"COVID-19 exposed multiple weaknesses in our healthcare facilities, "said Khan. "BookJane is designed to strengthen facilities by addressing their different needs — whether that be preventing hiring shortages through a streamlined, immediate service or enhancing communication with staff."

