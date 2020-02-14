PLATFORM(3) Technology and Differentiation Update - Dynamic Messaging and Rewards driving ROI for leading customers and revenues for Datable

VANCOUVER, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corporation (TSXV: DAC) (OTCQB: TTMZF) (the "Company" or "Datable"), a technology company whose core product PLATFORM³ is an integrated suite of digital marketing applications sold as Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS"), announces an update regarding its technology and differentiation that is delivering value for customers and driving sales growth for Datable.

Datable's early roots are in building custom applications for large, U.S. based consumer brands. The Company's culture is derived from these roots which encompass keen attention to, and comprehension of, its' clients' key objectives, their critical requirements and an understanding of market forces and related business challenges. Customer-centric innovation has delivered consistent competitive advantages to Datable as it has extended and matured PLATFORM3 into a full suite of integrated functional modules.

Datable's customers are large consumer brands that use PLATFORM3 to connect directly with consumers, drive incremental revenues by promoting initial purchases and increasing purchase frequency, and to enhance loyalty via rewards and ongoing engagement. PLATFORM3 collects and organizes rich demographic, behavioural and purchasing data from ongoing digital consumer engagement and provides consumer brands with tools to automatically retarget consumers based on this valuable data to facilitate more sales, and enhance ROI.

Clear and concise differentiation has enabled Datable to win license agreements with the world's largest consumer brands. PLATFORM³ includes modules that enable leading consumer brands to:

Close the loop from awareness to purchase

Achieve omni channel consumer engagement (instore, mobile and online)

Retarget consumers for new sales using large consumer datasets, dynamic messaging and rewards.

Integrate an enterprise-grade software platform; scalable, secure, API friendly, and easy to use

Datable's PLATFORM3 is made up of integrated modules that allow brands to effectively engage with and capture behavioural data when consumers interact through social media, email, SMS, and web channels to make purchases in-store and online. Built over several years with direct client input, key modules include Dynamic Messaging and Rewards ("DMR"), Optical Character Recognition ("OCR") based purchase receipt scanning and online purchases, Polls and Surveys, Social Engagement and Sharing, Data/Analytics/CRM and mobile/web sites.

While direct Datable competitors offer some engagement or channel tools, they are generally delivered as stand-alone solutions. What separates Datable from competitors is PLATFORM3's cohesive omni-channel platform that enables clients to connect with consumers easily through individual or multiple channels concurrently. PLATFORM3's template-based web and mobile applications can be integrated with modules that connect directly to Facebook and Twitter as well as all of the major telephone carriers in the US. The omnichannel engagement capabilities of PLATFORM3 are unique and enable brands to minimize workflow and centralize consumer data while delivering an integrated end-to-end customer journey from awareness to confirmed purchase.

In 2019, Datable extended and deepened its differentiation in the market by launching a break-through feature on PLATFORM3 - Dynamic Messaging and Rewards (DMR). This feature is built on an Artificial Intelligence (AI) framework and empowers brands to deploy omnichannel communications, retargeting and contextual rewards to induce consumer purchases based on their previous and ongoing purchase behavior and brand engagement. DMR transforms PLATFORM3 into a self-regulating continuous feedback loop for ongoing sales.

Currently, PLATFORM3 4.0's DMR messages are designed to reward behaviour-based consumer purchase patterns including type, quantity and frequency; and where the purchases are made, including location and retailer. Messaging and retargeting are further enhanced by including other ways consumers interact with the brand such as watching videos, taking polls or visiting websites.

PLATFORM3 4.0's DMR module has helped the Company secure critical competitive wins, and has accelerated upselling and cross-selling into current clients. Executives of leading consumer brands called out DMR as one of the key reasons for renewing and expanding their licenses with to build the next generation of their rewards and consumer engagement initiatives.

PLATFORM3 4.0 was built from the ground up to be scalable and secure enterprise solution that integrates with existing infrastructure including CRM, messaging and rewards platforms. For example, PLATFORM3 connects with more than 300 rewards programs allowing for easy integration with complementary technology solutions. In addition, PLATFORM3 provides brand managers with easy-to-use administrative interfaces and managed services that enable them to set up marketing promotions, set rules for DMR, analyze data and create useful reports without the need for IT support.

Continuous client-sponsored R&D and expanding data sets will allow Datable to improve pattern recognition and build neural nets to further automate omni-channel messaging and sales execution. By fulfilling these use cases for its clients, the Company expects that current and prospective customers will continue to direct increasingly larger brand marketing budgets to PLATFORM3 4.0.

