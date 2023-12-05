PLASTIQUES GAGNON BUILDING ITS MOMENTUM IN THE BATTERY SECTOR

LÉVIS, QC, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - As the expansion at its Saint-Jean-Port-Joli head office winds down, Plastiques Gagnon is building a new 35,000-square-foot facility in Lévis, Québec. The project, scheduled to open in July 2024, is designed to meet clients' expanding needs and further expand in new sectors such as transport, electrification and battery. The new facility is part of an ambitious 5-year investment project, which has already boosted production capacity by almost 100%. By including automation and the latest technology, this construction will also increase production capacity by 20%.

A state-of-the-art facility

The new facility, requiring an investment of $10 million, will be built on 165,000 square feet of land, allowing further expansion projects up to twice the size.

Located in the Lévis Innoparc, a science and technology hub, the new facility symbolizes progress and exciting opportunities for Plastiques Gagnon, focusing on growth and automation. François Gagnon, President of Plastiques Gagnon, explains: "We specialize in manufacturing highly complex parts. These projects allow us to serve our client's growing needs while allowing us to expand in in key sectors."

Major development plan nears completion

The Lévis construction is the latest milestone in Plastiques Gagnon's five-year investment plan. Since 2019, the company has invested over $25 million in equipment, technological solutions, and other expansion projects.

The company also acquired rental properties to accommodate approximately 50 foreign workers.

Double the sales and eyes on the future

Plastiques Gagnon has seen sales figures double since 2019, reflecting the wisdom of its business vision. Plastiques Gagnon keeps its eye on the future by taking on such projects and being involved in promising sectors.

About Plastiques Gagnon

Founded 65 years ago, Plastiques Gagnon is an industry leader in manufacturing plastic injection parts. With a focus on complex technical and aesthetic components, Plastiques Gagnon is a key contributor to the ongoing success of companies in various business sectors such as recreational products, mining, defense, automotive, electronic and battery assemblies.

An illustration of the new facility. It will be built on part of the 165,000 square feet of the Lévis Innoparc.

