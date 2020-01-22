Plastic Oceans Canada Announces 2020 Run Against Plastic

Yearlong event aims to reduce plastic pollution across the country

VANCOUVER, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Plastic Oceans Canada is pleased to announce the Run Against Plastic, a cross-country initiative encouraging the public to help eliminate plastic pollution in Canada's lakes, rivers, and oceans. The yearlong event represents the largest consolidated cleanup in Canadian history.

The Run Against Plastic is built around a national tour following Andy Sward, an avid runner who has run from coast to coast three times, clearing litter along the way (to see how his 2019 journey unfolded visit @millionbottlepledge). This year, Plastic Oceans Canada is encouraging the public to support Andy's efforts by purchasing plastic offsets, like their early business adopter 100 brand Water. The public can also get involved by attending the organized cleanups or engaging in community advocacy. The 2020 tour starts in St. John's, Newfoundland on April 12 and ends in Tofino, British Columbia on October 18.

"Run For Plastics and Andy's dedication to preserving the environment, allows us to carry our message and efforts across Canada, from east to west," said Adrian Midwood, executive director of Plastic Oceans Canada. "We look forward to meeting as many local organizations as possible along the way, establishing new relationships, and learning how they tackle the plastics issue on their home shores."

"Every time I run across our country, I witness firsthand the overwhelming impact of our single-use lifestyle - a lifestyle that has become the North American norm, and is taking an obvious toll on the environment," said Andy Sward. "If every person started to make conscious purchasing decisions and reduced single-use items, we could significantly turn the dial on environmental preservation. I feel confident that partnering with Plastic Oceans Canada will spread awareness of this message across our country. We hope you'll follow our journey, and we appreciate your support along the way!"

Plastic Oceans Canada is a CRA-registered charity that shares free resources supporting public efforts to reduce the single use plastic. The organization's programs include film screenings, educational presentations, and workshops that aim to inspire communities to organize public clean-ups and reduce their overall plastic footprint. The charity is currently creating a central database that lists Canadian organizations involved in the pursuit of the issue of plastic pollution.

To support the Run Against Plastic and contribute to both Plastic Oceans Canada and Andy's goal of executing Canada's largest consolidated clean-up purchase a plastic offset. For more information visit www.plasticoceans.ca.

About Plastic Oceans International

Plastic Oceans International is a non-profit organization working to end plastic pollution. It aims to change consumer behavior as well as corporate and public policy. It also works to foster solutions to plastic waste. More than 300 million tons of plastic are produced annually, yet more than 90% of all plastic is not recycled. At least eight million tons of plastic are dumped into the ocean each year, which is equal to a garbage truck per minute. Studies find plastic pollutes the air, water, and the entire food chain threatening human health, wildlife, and the planet. Through solutions-focused films and digital content - complemented by research, education, and awareness initiatives - Plastic Oceans promotes a global movement to rethink plastic. Learn more at plasticoceans.org

