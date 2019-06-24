Plantlife Cannabis Opens First non-medical Cannabis Store in Fort McMurray!

FORT MCMURRAY, AB, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Independent cannabis retailer, Plantlife Cannabis, is opening the doors to a brand new location in Fort McMurray, AB this week. Plans were put on hold briefly while there was a hold on licensing across Alberta due to lack of product. Once the moratorium was lifted, Alberta granted five new licences per week provincially. Fort McMurray was part of the first wave of released licenses.

Doors will open between 4:00pm and 6:00pm on Wednesday, June 26. This will be the fourth location in Alberta for Plantlife, with the first in Lloydminster, AB having opened in October of last year. Other locations include Spruce Grove and Edmonton. New licences were released for additional stores in Airdrie and Grande Prairie, which will open in two to three weeks.

"We have been so excited to get our Fort McMurray store open and start helping our guests," said Michael Wheeler, Plantlife Chief Operating Officer. "Our staff have been working hard and ensuring they are educated and prepared to help our guests in a socially responsible, informational manner."

Plantlife Cannabis provides customers with the best information and education experience as an independent, adult-use cannabis retailer. Customers are provided with a wide variety of products and accessories. Education and information is the most important part of helping guests.



Plantlife Cannabis

Unit 106, 108 Riverstone Ridge

Fort McMurray, AB

PH: 587-601-1417

