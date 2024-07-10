Plantlife Cannabis Makes History at the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

EDMONTON, AB, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - In a groundbreaking move for the cannabis industry, Plantlife Cannabis will be making history as the first cannabis retailer to sell products at the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in Edmonton from July 12-14, 2024. Located in "The Garden by Plantlife", festival-goers will have the unique opportunity to purchase and enjoy cannabis products in a festival setting for the first time in Canada.

A Milestone for the Cannabis Industry

This historic event marks a significant shift in regulations, thanks to the efforts of Minister Dale Nally and the Red Tape Reduction of Alberta Team. Their forward-thinking approach has set a new standard for the country, allowing cannabis sales and consumption within the festival grounds. "We are incredibly excited to be part of the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival and to lead Alberta in pioneering this progressive change in regulations," said Ian Scott, VP of Operations for Plantlife Cannabis. "This milestone is not just about selling cannabis at a festival; it's about breaking barriers and setting a new precedent for the industry. We are immensely grateful to Minister Dale Nally and the Red Tape Reduction team for their visionary work. Together, we are making history and opening new doors for the future of cannabis in Alberta."

The Garden by Plantlife Cannabis

Festival attendees can visit The Garden by Plantlife to explore a wide range of products, including edibles, pre-rolls, vapes, and beverages. The Garden will feature products from renowned brands such as Papa's Herb , Boxhot , and local Alberta favourites like Zèle , Next Friday , Leisure Club, and Token Naturals . "Cannabis and comedy go hand in hand. Make sure to come by and see us at The Garden throughout the weekend," added Scott.

Supporting Local Brands

Plantlife Cannabis is proud to highlight its commitment to supporting local Alberta brands. By featuring products from Zèle, Next Friday, Leisure Club, and Token, Plantlife Cannabis underscores its dedication to the local community and its belief in the importance of representing the cannabis industry both inside and outside the walls of brick-and-mortar retail stores.

About Plantlife Cannabis

Founded in 2018, Plantlife Cannabis is Alberta's largest independently owned and operated cannabis dispensary. With 40 licensed retail locations in 19 Alberta cities, Plantlife Cannabis employs over 300 Albertans. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality cannabis products and exceptional customer service, promoting responsible use, and continuously improving the customer experience.

Seamless Payment Options

The Garden by Plantlife will accept all payment methods, including debit, credit, and cash, ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for all festival attendees.

Join Us at the Festival

Plantlife Cannabis invites everyone to join them at the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival from July 12-14, 2024, for a weekend filled with laughter, great company, and top-quality cannabis products. Don't miss this historic event and the chance to be part of a significant moment in Canada's cannabis industry.

Connect with Us

To learn more or join the Plantlife Family Loyalty program, visit https://plantlifecannabis.com/plantlife-family .

