Planting Hope for a Safer Future

TEMISKAMING SHORES, ON, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Safe Locate Solutions Inc.'s (SLS) latest initiative, Trees for Markers, will see one tree planted for every programmable 3M RFID marker ball sold at full retail price. SLS provides the North American utility market a proven, turn-key solution for tagging and locating below-ground utilities in a safe, precise manner without the need to break ground. Their Trees for Markers initiative aims to promote environmental stewardship while creating an overall safer industry.

SLS's software-based asset management platform uses 3M RFID marker balls which can be placed on new and existing facilities when excavated for inspection and repair. Companies can create a safer workplace for employees while lowering their environmental impact of projects moving forward. SLS aims to target energy corridors and environmentally sensitive areas through its RFID maker balls which can capture the thinnest fiber-optic cables to the largest pipelines. This eliminates guesswork in locating below-ground assets, minimizing exploratory excavation and reducing overall cost, time and risk associated with locating, identifying and maintaining underground assets.

"Our Trees for Markers initiative is a source of pride at SLS," explains Adam Blanchard, Safe Locate Solutions Inc. founder and president. He continued," By using Site-Track®, the environmental impact of the different sectors we service are reduced by streamlining daily operations and increasing efficiencies. Trees for Markers goes a step further by proactively reducing the carbon footprint of our industry."

SLS is partnering with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization whose focus is global reforestation. In 2018, One Tree Planted produced record numbers resulting in 1.3 million trees planted.

To launch this initiative, SLS will be giving away the opportunity to have 100 trees planted on behalf of the winning company at their booth during the Canadian Common Ground Alliance's Damage Prevention Symposium in Niagara Falls, ON, October 8-10, 2019.

"We want to be a force for positive change, and we have the opportunity to make a small but lasting impact on industry," explains Blanchard. He continued, "Our success today should be contributing towards new sustainable models that future generations can continue to build on."

Safe Locate Solutions Inc. provides an asset management solution designed for the utility industry for tagging and locating below-ground utilities in a safe, precise manner without the need to break ground. For more information about Safe Locate Solutions Inc., visit www.safelocates.com.

