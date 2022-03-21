Plant-Based Foods of Canada Announces the Launch of the First Annual Plant Based Food Week

OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Plant-Based Foods of Canada (PBFC) is pleased to announce that the first annual Plant Based Food Week will run from today until Friday, March 25.

By launching Plant Based Food Week PBFC hopes to inspire Canadians to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diet either by trying new meal options or making swaps in their favourite recipes.

To encourage participation, a giveaway contest will launch on PBFC's Instagram account (@plantbasedcan) giving one lucky consumer the chance to win a plant-based prize pack, courtesy of PBFC members. To learn more about the contest, visit: https://www.plantbasedfoodweek.ca/

Plant-based diets have direct and positive impacts on issues that matter to consumers. Modern-day consumer preferences reflect that environmental sustainability, human health and social justice are all factors that inspire people to incorporate alternative protein options into their everyday diets.

"Canadians are embracing Plant Based foods at an increasing rate and the products they are finding taste great. This week will help draw attention to the wonderful products on offer and to help generate a conversation with consumers on how simple, plant-based swaps can have a big impact on our global community. It's an opportune time for the health of Canadians and the global community to adopt great tasting, plant-based options, many of which are grown or made right here in Canada," said Dror Balshine, Founder & President of Sol Cuisine Inc. and Chair, PBFC Advisory Board.

A 2021 study conducted by Leger Research found that consumer demand for plant-based foods is growing in Canada and around the world. Recent data shows that two-thirds (67%) of Canadians consume plant-based foods frequently, and 31% of Canadians plan to eat more plant-based foods within the next year.

"With Plant Based Food Week, we want consumers to know that incorporating plant-based foods into everyday diets has never been easier. Most product categories in the grocery store now have plant-based versions of conventional products. The taste, variety and versatility of the many options make simple plant-based swaps convenient and easy to include in weekly meal plans," said Leslie Ewing, Executive Director of Plant-Based Foods of Canada.

Plant Based Food Week seeks to encourage Canadian consumers to explore plant-based foods by prompting a conversation about their benefits and demystifying this exciting segment of the food industry. To learn more about Plant Based Food Week and how to enter our giveaway contest, visit: https://www.plantbasedfoodweek.ca/

Plant-Based Foods of Canada (PBFC) is a division of Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada (FHCP) and acts as a strong collective voice for the companies that make and market plant-based foods to increase awareness with consumers, government, and industry partners of this fast-growing industry, modernize regulations and make plant-based foods more available. For more information visit: www.plantbasedfoodscanada.ca or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

SOURCE Plant-Based Foods of Canada

For further information: FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT: Anthony Fuchs | 416-510-1562 | [email protected]; Amelia Chant | 613-875-7238 | [email protected]